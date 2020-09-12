Birth announcements for Sept. 12

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Alena Gabrylle, daughter of Jessica Vickers and Charles Rolen of Dalton, Aug. 21.
• Kingston Lucifer, son of Delilah and Enrique Rodriguez of Dalton, Aug. 21.
• Justice Mason, son of Ashley Campbell and Mario Sanchez Castillo of Dalton, Aug. 21.
• Yeshua, son of Adriana Diana Lopez and Jose Mendiola of Dalton, Aug. 22.
• Hadassa, daughter of Sandra Gricelda Garcia Pablo and Marcos Aguilar Paiz of Ellijay, Aug. 23.
• Addalyn Everly Nicole, daughter of Anita and Jacob Pitts of Dalton, Aug. 23.
• Carter Allen, son of Brittney and Jason Pendergrass of Dalton, Aug. 24.
• Leanne Ashley, daughter of Jessica Cross of Dalton, Aug. 24.
• Rylee Elizabeth, daughter of Destiny Sluder and Jacob Miller of Chatsworth, Aug. 24.
• Brixxlei Annahlyce, daughter of Alishia and Cody Griffith of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 25.
• Laura Elizabeth, Cheyenne Jones and James Bartlett of Cisco, Aug. 25.
• Colson Rhett, son of Ashlee and Drew Massey of Dalton, Aug. 25.
• Alice Marie, daughter of Maria Lee and Byung Hak Chung of Fort Oglethorpe, Aug. 25.
• Alexandria Elijah, son of Holly and Austin Morton of Resaca, Aug. 25.
• Dwaine Stryker Thomas, son of Ashley Paige Miller of Dalton, Aug. 25.
• Liam Ray, son of Staci and Josh Mitchem of Dalton, Aug. 26.
• Melanie, daughter of Kasandra Reinado and Jose Zavala of Dalton, Aug. 26.
• Liam Jasper, son of Nichole Chambers and Carter Collins of Dalton, Aug. 26.
• Anthony Lane, son of Grace and Chris Knight of Chatsworth, Aug. 26.
• Santiago, son of Maria Del Rosario Trejo and Victor Alonso Guzman Murillo of Dalton, Aug. 27.
• Emiliano David, son of Amanda and David Alfonzo of Dalton, Aug. 27.
• Nova Rose, daughter of Amber Weaver and Dillon Hightower of Dalton, Aug. 27.
• Haistin Aaron, son of Hailey Mahan and Destin Corvi of Calhoun, Aug. 29.
• Erin Sophia, daughter of Ashley Cantrell and Brandon Hairston of Dalton, Aug. 29.
• Hayven Ivee, daughter of Caylee and Nickolas Carnes of Rocky Face, Aug. 29.
• Giovanni Nicolas, son of Elizabeth Munoz and Ramiro Perez of Calhoun, Aug. 31.
• Melany Guadalupe, daughter of Elizabeth Munoz and Ramiro Perez of Calhoun, Aug. 31.
• Carson Lane, son of Kayla Hedden and Bryson Luffman of Dalton, Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.