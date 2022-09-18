Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Andi Jean, daughter of Carly and Gray Hutchinson of LaFayette, Aug. 28.

• Connley Allen Carrington, son of Tamara Tankersley and Allen Cochran of Dalton, Aug. 28.

• Rowan Alexander Dale, son of Chasity and Caleb Parker of Dalton, Aug. 29.

• Emmanuel, son of Marciela and Armando Arizmendi of Dalton, Aug. 30.

• Ivo Anthony, son of Lovelly Cowley and Anthony DeStafano of Dalton, Aug. 30.

• Ezra Jeremiah, son of Sophia and Austin Davis of Dalton, Aug. 30.

• Luka Milan, son of Clara Beltran and Jaime Arenas of Chatsworth, Aug. 31.

• Quincy Caleb, son of Halle and Caleb Bowie of Chattanooga, Aug. 31.

• Jayden Liam, son of Ashley Ocana and Jason Ozuna of Dalton, Sept. 1.

• Addison Rae, daughter of Megan and Morgan McVey of Dalton, Sept. 1.

• Juan Ares Leonardo, son of Yessenia Moreno of Dalton, Sept. 1.

• Briar Oaklin, daughter of Ashley and Bo Dooley of Resaca, Sept. 1.

• Florence May, daughter of Ellen and Thomas Griffith of Cohutta, Sept. 1.

• Angel Damian, son of Sonia and Juan Santos of Dalton, Sept. 1.

• Olivia Ann, daughter of Natasha Benley and Dennis Brodeur of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 2.

• Nora Desirae, daughter of Yasmine Ayala and Autavious Macon of Calhoun, Sept. 2.

• Rodrigo Jr., son of Socoro and Rodrigo Vasquez of Dalton, Sept. 2.

• Sage Jermaine, son of Che’Kolbey Burse of Dalton, Sept. 2.

• Eliel Jeremias, son of Jennifer and Yumar Solis of Dalton, Sept. 3.

• Aiden, son of Cilene and Fidel Jaramillo of Dalton, Sept. 4.

• Miller Alan, son of Heather and Taylor Mitchell of Ringgold, Sept. 4.

• Van Taylor, son of Heather and Taylor Mitchell of Ringgold, Sept. 4

