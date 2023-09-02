Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Nayeli Kaylani Vela, daughter of Alisha Roberson and Jesus Vela of Dalton, Aug. 8.
• Benjamin Emmanuel, son of Citlaly and Alex Menjivar of Dalton, Aug. 14.
• Isaac Aldahir, son of Candelaria Isala Marros Velazquez and Jorge Hernandez Lara of Dalton, Aug. 15.
• Lakelynn Mae, daughter of Taylor Steelman and Calob Collins of Crandall, Aug. 15.
• Jasper Paul, son of Jessie Ward and Ronnie Muse of Dalton, Aug. 16.
• Sofia Ayala, daughter of Claudia Fraire and Angel Rafael Ayala Moreno of Dalton, Aug. 17.
• Emilio Eliseo, son of Kristal and Jaime Nunez of Dalton, Aug. 17.
• Charlotte Lynn, daughter of Haley and Cody McCullough of Dalton, Aug. 17.
• Lionel Ezekiel, son of Bianca S. Idhuerta Hernandez, Aug. 18.
• Bohannon David, son of Megan and Kirby Young of Canton, Aug. 18.
• Hutchinson Adolfo, son of Leigha and Adolfo Davis of Ringgold, Aug. 18.
