Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Nayeli Kaylani Vela, daughter of Alisha Roberson and Jesus Vela of Dalton, Aug. 8.

• Benjamin Emmanuel, son of Citlaly and Alex Menjivar of Dalton, Aug. 14.

• Isaac Aldahir, son of Candelaria Isala Marros Velazquez and Jorge Hernandez Lara of Dalton, Aug. 15.

• Lakelynn Mae, daughter of Taylor Steelman and Calob Collins of Crandall, Aug. 15.

• Jasper Paul, son of Jessie Ward and Ronnie Muse of Dalton, Aug. 16.

• Sofia Ayala, daughter of Claudia Fraire and Angel Rafael Ayala Moreno of Dalton, Aug. 17.

• Emilio Eliseo, son of Kristal and Jaime Nunez of Dalton, Aug. 17.

• Charlotte Lynn, daughter of Haley and Cody McCullough of Dalton, Aug. 17.

• Lionel Ezekiel, son of Bianca S. Idhuerta Hernandez, Aug. 18.

• Bohannon David, son of Megan and Kirby Young of Canton, Aug. 18.

• Hutchinson Adolfo, son of Leigha and Adolfo Davis of Ringgold, Aug. 18.

