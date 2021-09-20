Birth announcements for Sept. 20

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

Kendylnn Rylee Marie, daughter of Lyndsy and Harley Gates of Rocky Face, Aug. 7

Edwin Wheeler, son of Francisca Lopez Reynoso and Miguel Fernando Pablo of Dalton, Aug. 27

Chance Weston, son of Sara Creech of Dalton, Aug. 30

Raylan Edward, son of Brenna Burton and Hunter Ogles of Chatsworth, Aug. 31

Mercer James, son of Emily and Andrew Barkley of Dalton, Aug. 31

Ezra Orion, son of Nicole Smartt and Reygun Henry of Dalton, Aug. 31

Asher Brett, son of Jordan and Jacob Manley of Chatsworth, Aug. 31

Hayden Liam, son of Heaven Campbell and Lane Spivey of Calhoun, Sept. 1

Asher Cole, son of Meghan and Joshua Tinsley of Chatsworth, Sept. 1

Omelia Anne, daughter of Lauren Powell and Shane Cochran of Dalton, Sept. 2

Jaylen Kai, son of Taylor Jones and Spence Baggett of Dalton, Sept. 2

Skylar Rose, daughter of Myranda and Zach Bonner of Dalton, Sept. 2

Mackenzie Ann, daughter of Caitlyn and Brandon Hammontree of Dalton, Sept. 2

Damon Eugene-Clifford, son of Kirsten and John Morgan of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 2

• Matthew Reed, son of Sarah and Kyle Parker of Chatsworth, Sept. 3

Milo Finley, son of Katie and Adam Sanford of Chatsworth, Sept. 3

Elena Mae, daughter of Cheyenne Lemons and Lane Rutledge of Rossville, Sept. 3

Galadriel October Marie, daughter of Courtney and Matt Turner of Dalton, Sept. 3

Blakely Lynn, daughter of Nikki and Blake Kimbral of Cartersville, Sept. 3

Nicholas Eugene, son of Nikki and Blake Kimbral of Cartersville, Sept. 3

Jasmine Natalia, daughter of Gilda Vicente and Charles Turner of Dalton, Sept.5

Nova Moreno, daughter of Crystal Hernandez and Ramiro Moreno of Dalton, Sept. 5

Stetson Dean, son of Memorie Locke of Chatsworth, Sept. 7

Layton Blake, son of Elizabeth and Austin Cronan of Cohutta, Sept. 8

Alana Callidora, daughter of Kimberly Herrera and Perry Ball of Chatsworth, Sept. 8

Harmon Leigh, daughter of Lacy and Weston Hughes of Dalton, Sept. 8

Oliver Niklaus Kingsley, son of Kristen Cheyenne Craig of Chatsworth, Sept. 9

Noah Lucas, son of Karla Merlo and Victor Salazar, Jr. of Dalton, Sept. 9

Mabry Eden, daughter of Mary and Caleb Haygood of Dalton, Sept. 9

Emerson Jayce, son of Destiny Stokes and Jason Tinker of Cohutta, Sept. 9

Noah-Manuel Scott, son of Jessica and Brandon Williams of Dalton, Sept. 10

Taelyn Nichole, daughter of Madison and Julis Stanley of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 10

