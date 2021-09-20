Birth announcements for Sept. 20

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Kendylnn Rylee Marie, daughter of Lyndsy and Harley Gates of Rocky Face, Aug. 7
• Edwin Wheeler, son of Francisca Lopez Reynoso and Miguel Fernando Pablo of Dalton, Aug. 27
• Chance Weston, son of Sara Creech of Dalton, Aug. 30
• Raylan Edward, son of Brenna Burton and Hunter Ogles of Chatsworth, Aug. 31
• Mercer James, son of Emily and Andrew Barkley of Dalton, Aug. 31
• Ezra Orion, son of Nicole Smartt and Reygun Henry of Dalton, Aug. 31
• Asher Brett, son of Jordan and Jacob Manley of Chatsworth, Aug. 31
• Hayden Liam, son of Heaven Campbell and Lane Spivey of Calhoun, Sept. 1
• Asher Cole, son of Meghan and Joshua Tinsley of Chatsworth, Sept. 1
• Omelia Anne, daughter of Lauren Powell and Shane Cochran of Dalton, Sept. 2
• Jaylen Kai, son of Taylor Jones and Spence Baggett of Dalton, Sept. 2
• Skylar Rose, daughter of Myranda and Zach Bonner of Dalton, Sept. 2
• Mackenzie Ann, daughter of Caitlyn and Brandon Hammontree of Dalton, Sept. 2
• Damon Eugene-Clifford, son of Kirsten and John Morgan of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 2
• Matthew Reed, son of Sarah and Kyle Parker of Chatsworth, Sept. 3
• Milo Finley, son of Katie and Adam Sanford of Chatsworth, Sept. 3
• Elena Mae, daughter of Cheyenne Lemons and Lane Rutledge of Rossville, Sept. 3
• Galadriel October Marie, daughter of Courtney and Matt Turner of Dalton, Sept. 3
• Blakely Lynn, daughter of Nikki and Blake Kimbral of Cartersville, Sept. 3
• Nicholas Eugene, son of Nikki and Blake Kimbral of Cartersville, Sept. 3
• Jasmine Natalia, daughter of Gilda Vicente and Charles Turner of Dalton, Sept.5
• Nova Moreno, daughter of Crystal Hernandez and Ramiro Moreno of Dalton, Sept. 5
• Stetson Dean, son of Memorie Locke of Chatsworth, Sept. 7
• Layton Blake, son of Elizabeth and Austin Cronan of Cohutta, Sept. 8
• Alana Callidora, daughter of Kimberly Herrera and Perry Ball of Chatsworth, Sept. 8
• Harmon Leigh, daughter of Lacy and Weston Hughes of Dalton, Sept. 8
• Oliver Niklaus Kingsley, son of Kristen Cheyenne Craig of Chatsworth, Sept. 9
• Noah Lucas, son of Karla Merlo and Victor Salazar, Jr. of Dalton, Sept. 9
• Mabry Eden, daughter of Mary and Caleb Haygood of Dalton, Sept. 9
• Emerson Jayce, son of Destiny Stokes and Jason Tinker of Cohutta, Sept. 9
• Noah-Manuel Scott, son of Jessica and Brandon Williams of Dalton, Sept. 10
• Taelyn Nichole, daughter of Madison and Julis Stanley of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.