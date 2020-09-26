Birth announcements for Sept. 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Jocelynn Marie, daughter of Lauren and Daniel Shoemaker of Chatsworth, Sept. 1.
• Audrey Janis, daughter of Marlena and Angel Reyes of Chatsworth, Sept. 1.
• Jaxon Lee, son of Kelly Ogle and Michael Hackney of Dalton, Sept. 2.
• Lucas Kylo Phoenix, son of Savannah and Derek White of Dalton, Sept. 3.
• Yaretzi, daughter of Jaquline Palomo of Dalton, Sept. 3.
• Ezekiel Ray, son of Crystal and Michael Babb of Dalton, Sept. 3.
• Oakley Rae, Anessa Cross and Joshua Jones of Crandall, Sept. 4.
• Anthony John-Luke, son of Katrina and Anthony Akins of Dalton, Sept. 4.
• Kassadee Rose, daughter of Cassie and Derek Hewitt of Dalton, Sept. 6.
• Etta Gray, daughter of Meredith and Swayze Johnson of Calhoun, Sept. 6.
• Victor Matthew, son of Liana Barrera and Victor Avila of Dalton, Sept. 6.
• Magnolia Fay, daughter of Hailey and Tanner Cronan of Dalton, Sept. 6.
• Brantley Jay Bacilio, son of Haley Mantooth and Cameron Mandujano, Sept. 7.
• Abril Rebecca, daughter of Maribel Reyes-Mejia and Salvador Mejia Palafox of Dalton, Sept. 7.
• Abel Levi, son of Pamela Castillo and Johnathon Ball of Dalton, Sept. 8.
• Eliza, daughter of Angelica Hernandez and Ivan Cruz of Dalton, Sept. 9.
• Silas Jayden, son of Marlaina Henderson and Johnathan Asher of LaFayette, Sept. 9.
• Mason Kai, son of Stephanie Cellis and Giberto Garcia of Dalton, Sept. 9.
• Ximena, daughter of Diana and Martin Ramirez of Dalton, Sept. 10.
• Bradley Jesus, son of Clora Vasquez and Nazario Martinez of Dalton, Sept. 10.
• Alaeah Paisley-Faye, daughter of Aubrey Herron and Payton Tucker of Dalton, Sept. 11.
• Camryn Everly, daughter of Ashley and Wesley Campbell of Dalton, Sept. 11.
• Sophia Leilani, daughter of Yesenia Pina and Ivan Medina of Dalton, Sept. 12.
