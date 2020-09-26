Birth announcements for Sept. 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

Jocelynn Marie, daughter of Lauren and Daniel Shoemaker of Chatsworth, Sept. 1.

Audrey Janis, daughter of Marlena and Angel Reyes of Chatsworth, Sept. 1.

Jaxon Lee, son of Kelly Ogle and Michael Hackney of Dalton, Sept. 2.

Lucas Kylo Phoenix, son of Savannah and Derek White of Dalton, Sept. 3.

Yaretzi, daughter of Jaquline Palomo of Dalton, Sept. 3.

Ezekiel Ray, son of Crystal and Michael Babb of Dalton, Sept. 3.

Oakley Rae, Anessa Cross and Joshua Jones of Crandall, Sept. 4.

Anthony John-Luke, son of Katrina and Anthony Akins of Dalton, Sept. 4.

Kassadee Rose, daughter of Cassie and Derek Hewitt of Dalton, Sept. 6.

Etta Gray, daughter of Meredith and Swayze Johnson of Calhoun, Sept. 6.

Victor Matthew, son of Liana Barrera and Victor Avila of Dalton, Sept. 6.

Magnolia Fay, daughter of Hailey and Tanner Cronan of Dalton, Sept. 6.

Brantley Jay Bacilio, son of Haley Mantooth and Cameron Mandujano, Sept. 7.

Abril Rebecca, daughter of Maribel Reyes-Mejia and Salvador Mejia Palafox of Dalton, Sept. 7.

Abel Levi, son of Pamela Castillo and Johnathon Ball of Dalton, Sept. 8.

Eliza, daughter of Angelica Hernandez and Ivan Cruz of Dalton, Sept. 9.

Silas Jayden, son of Marlaina Henderson and Johnathan Asher of LaFayette, Sept. 9.

Mason Kai, son of Stephanie Cellis and Giberto Garcia of Dalton, Sept. 9.

Ximena, daughter of Diana and Martin Ramirez of Dalton, Sept. 10.

Bradley Jesus, son of Clora Vasquez and Nazario Martinez of Dalton, Sept. 10.

Alaeah Paisley-Faye, daughter of Aubrey Herron and Payton Tucker of Dalton, Sept. 11.

• Camryn Everly, daughter of Ashley and Wesley Campbell of Dalton, Sept. 11.

Sophia Leilani, daughter of Yesenia Pina and Ivan Medina of Dalton, Sept. 12.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you