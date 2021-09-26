Birth announcements for Sept. 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Lila Grace, daughter of Jayla Lulkey of Dalton, Sept. 9.
• Soraya Joanna, daughter of Yessica Osegueda and Saul Hernandez of Dalton, Sept. 10.
• Kamrie Leeanna Katona, daughter of Brittany Parsons and Cory Morgan of Dalton, Sept. 13.
• Nash Cole, son of Heather Stafford of Resaca, Sept. 13.
• Iris Willow, daughter of Tiffany Jones of Chatsworth, Sept. 14.
• Isiaha Enon, son of Brandi Craig and Isiaha Brown of Dalton, Sept. 14.
• Dylan Adrian, son of Paulina Domingo Ramirez and Mateo Domingo Lopez Lucas of Dalton, Sept. 14.
• Daviela Antonella, daughter of Danelia Villatoro and David Lopez of Dalton, Sept. 15.
• Noah Lee, daughter of Caydance Baine of Dalton, Sept. 15.
• Wrenly Jane, daughter of Megan Richards and Jacob Sexton of Dalton, Sept. 16.
• Roy Eugene, son of Shana and Steven Ratcliff of Dalton, Sept. 16.
• Vivian West, daughter of Halyn and Coleman Jenkins of Cohutta, Sept. 17.
• Jeremiah, son of Veronica Sanchez and Gerardo of Dalton, Sept. 17.
• Sophia Liliana, daughter of Alejandra and Cristian Brito of Dalton, Sept. 19.
• Josephine Irene, daughter of Ashley and Kevin Whitener of Chatsworth, Sept. 19.
• Teagan Mowgli, son of Chelsea Mathis and Michael Brooks of Chatsworth, Sept. 20.
• Lyric Isaiah, son of Alma Figueria-Guzman of Dalton, Sept. 20.
• Krew Hayes, son of Emily and Klayton Beard of Dalton, Sept. 20.
• Madelyn Sloan, son of Halle and Nathan Walker of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 20.
• John Archer, son of Meredith and Johnathan Elakman of Resaca, Sept. 20.
• Emerson Dale, son of Stephanie Davis of Dalton, Sept. 20.
• Harmony Grace, daughter of Haley and Ethan Robinson of Chatsworth, Sept. 20.
• Kannon Styles, son of Kelsey Brock and Jeffery Dyer of Chatsworth, Sept. 21.
