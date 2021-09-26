Birth announcements for Sept. 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Lila Grace, daughter of Jayla Lulkey of Dalton, Sept. 9.

Soraya Joanna, daughter of Yessica Osegueda and Saul Hernandez of Dalton, Sept. 10.

Kamrie Leeanna Katona, daughter of Brittany Parsons and Cory Morgan of Dalton, Sept. 13.

Nash Cole, son of Heather Stafford of Resaca, Sept. 13.

Iris Willow, daughter of Tiffany Jones of Chatsworth, Sept. 14.

Isiaha Enon, son of Brandi Craig and Isiaha Brown of Dalton, Sept. 14.

Dylan Adrian, son of Paulina Domingo Ramirez and Mateo Domingo Lopez Lucas of Dalton, Sept. 14.

Daviela Antonella, daughter of Danelia Villatoro and David Lopez of Dalton, Sept. 15.

Noah Lee, daughter of Caydance Baine of Dalton, Sept. 15.

Wrenly Jane, daughter of Megan Richards and Jacob Sexton of Dalton, Sept. 16.

Roy Eugene, son of Shana and Steven Ratcliff of Dalton, Sept. 16.

Vivian West, daughter of Halyn and Coleman Jenkins of Cohutta, Sept. 17.

Jeremiah, son of Veronica Sanchez and Gerardo of Dalton, Sept. 17.

Sophia Liliana, daughter of Alejandra and Cristian Brito of Dalton, Sept. 19.

Josephine Irene, daughter of Ashley and Kevin Whitener of Chatsworth, Sept. 19.

Teagan Mowgli, son of Chelsea Mathis and Michael Brooks of Chatsworth, Sept. 20.

Lyric Isaiah, son of Alma Figueria-Guzman of Dalton, Sept. 20.

Krew Hayes, son of Emily and Klayton Beard of Dalton, Sept. 20.

Madelyn Sloan, son of Halle and Nathan Walker of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 20.

John Archer, son of Meredith and Johnathan Elakman of Resaca, Sept. 20.

Emerson Dale, son of Stephanie Davis of Dalton, Sept. 20.

Harmony Grace, daughter of Haley and Ethan Robinson of Chatsworth, Sept. 20.

Kannon Styles, son of Kelsey Brock and Jeffery Dyer of Chatsworth, Sept. 21.

