Birth announcements

Metro image

 Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Mercy Cladutte Rayne, daughter of Britney Millwood and Damien Newman of Chatsworth, Aug. 15.

• Evalyn Mae, daughter of Jennifer Gomez and David E. Machuca of Dalton, Aug. 16.

• Kai Anderson, son of Hannah Kollock and Jalin Hill of Rocky Face, Aug. 16.

• Alexander, son of Daisy and Jose Guerrero of Calhoun, Aug. 16.

• Shawn Andrew, Hope and Andrew Julsrud of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 16.

• Korie Annaka Kidd, daughter of Kayla Coggins of Chatsworth, Aug. 17.

• Santos Axel, son of Miriam Lisbeth Guererro and Santos Siguantay of Dalton, Aug. 17.

• Zion Abdiel, son of Railenis and Javier Martinez of Dalton, Aug. 17.

• John Alexander, son of Sydney and John Joyeve of Calhoun, Aug. 18.

• Reed Thomas, son of Jessica and David Petree of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 18.

• Azalea Chloe, daughter of Carrie and Peter Quarles of Dalton, Aug. 19.

• Luna Noelle Storm, daughter of Haley and Kristopher Waldon of Chatsworth, Aug. 19.

• Arabella Grace, daughter of Christin Fouler and Jimmy Bennett of Dalton, Aug. 20.

• Alexander, son of Kathering Wheat and Ulises Sanchez of Cohutta, Aug. 20.

• Emiliano Jared, son of Diana and Martin Teran of Dalton, Aug. 20.

• Kiley Rose, daughter of Amanda Cross of Dalton, Aug. 20.

• Mia Elizabeth, daughter of Esmeralda Rodriguez of Chatsworth, Aug. 20.

• Selene Iris, daughter of Vanessa and Angel Gil of Dalton, Aug. 21.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video