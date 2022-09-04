Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Mercy Cladutte Rayne, daughter of Britney Millwood and Damien Newman of Chatsworth, Aug. 15.
• Evalyn Mae, daughter of Jennifer Gomez and David E. Machuca of Dalton, Aug. 16.
• Kai Anderson, son of Hannah Kollock and Jalin Hill of Rocky Face, Aug. 16.
• Alexander, son of Daisy and Jose Guerrero of Calhoun, Aug. 16.
• Shawn Andrew, Hope and Andrew Julsrud of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 16.
• Korie Annaka Kidd, daughter of Kayla Coggins of Chatsworth, Aug. 17.
• Santos Axel, son of Miriam Lisbeth Guererro and Santos Siguantay of Dalton, Aug. 17.
• Zion Abdiel, son of Railenis and Javier Martinez of Dalton, Aug. 17.
• John Alexander, son of Sydney and John Joyeve of Calhoun, Aug. 18.
• Reed Thomas, son of Jessica and David Petree of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 18.
• Azalea Chloe, daughter of Carrie and Peter Quarles of Dalton, Aug. 19.
• Luna Noelle Storm, daughter of Haley and Kristopher Waldon of Chatsworth, Aug. 19.
• Arabella Grace, daughter of Christin Fouler and Jimmy Bennett of Dalton, Aug. 20.
• Alexander, son of Kathering Wheat and Ulises Sanchez of Cohutta, Aug. 20.
• Emiliano Jared, son of Diana and Martin Teran of Dalton, Aug. 20.
• Kiley Rose, daughter of Amanda Cross of Dalton, Aug. 20.
• Mia Elizabeth, daughter of Esmeralda Rodriguez of Chatsworth, Aug. 20.
• Selene Iris, daughter of Vanessa and Angel Gil of Dalton, Aug. 21.
