Birth announcements for Sept. 4

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Gian Luigi, daughter of Sindia and Luis Valezquez of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 12.
• Huxton Ryder, son of Hillary Davis and Charlton Huggins of Chatsworth, Aug. 12.
• Malkia Alaunna, daughter of Mamie Weaver and Miguel Meraz of Dalton, Aug. 12.
• Khalani Channel, daughter of Chantell Ward and La'Kevaun Green of Dalton, Aug. 13.
• Kross Chandler, son of Lindsey Denton and Marquis O'Neal of Dalton, Aug. 13.
• Gonzalo, son of Mayra and Victor Hernandez of Dalton, Aug. 13.
• Caroline Alba, daughter of Mary and Brian Garcia of Chatsworth, Aug. 13.
• Yaziel Junior, son of Yaritza Ramos of Dalton, Aug. 13.
• Vivian Natalia, daughter of Ariel and Andres Valencia of Dalton, Aug. 15.
