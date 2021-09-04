Birth announcements for Sept. 4

Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Gian Luigi, daughter of Sindia and Luis Valezquez of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 12.

• Huxton Ryder, son of Hillary Davis and Charlton Huggins of Chatsworth, Aug. 12.

• Malkia Alaunna, daughter of Mamie Weaver and Miguel Meraz of Dalton, Aug. 12.

• Khalani Channel, daughter of Chantell Ward and La'Kevaun Green of Dalton, Aug. 13.

• Kross Chandler, son of Lindsey Denton and Marquis O'Neal of Dalton, Aug. 13.

• Gonzalo, son of Mayra and Victor Hernandez of Dalton, Aug. 13.

• Caroline Alba, daughter of Mary and Brian Garcia of Chatsworth, Aug. 13.

• Yaziel Junior, son of Yaritza Ramos of Dalton, Aug. 13.

• Vivian Natalia, daughter of Ariel and Andres Valencia of Dalton, Aug. 15.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video