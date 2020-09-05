Birth announcements for Sept. 5

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Brooks Thomas, son of Shelley and Ben Rickett of Dalton, Aug. 10.
• Anvi, daughter of Kinjalbein and Devenkumar Patel of Dalton, Aug. 11.
• Isabelle Rose, daughter of Karina Lopez and Eddie Rodriguez of Dalton, Aug. 11.
• Cambree Payton Ruth, daughter of Mikayla Knight and Devyn Patterson of Rocky Face, Aug. 11.
• Melanie Marie, daughter of Shayla and William Sullivan of Dalton, Aug. 12.
• Ivory Carter, son of Precious Juanita Sells of Dalton, Aug. 12.
• Lexander Dariel, son of Rocio Riveral and Luis Antioco Rivera Torres of Dalton, Aug. 12.
• Braxton Gregory, son of Ashley and Austin Center of Dalton, Aug. 12.
• Memphis Lane, son of Ashlee and Dale Voyles of Rocky Face, Aug. 12.
• Asher Finn, son of Kaylee Goswick and Michael Fowler-Burns of Dalton, Aug. 13.
• McCall Paige, daughter of Jana and Matt Bevil of Rocky Face, Aug. 13.
• Collin Knox, son of Haley Williams and Tyler Kinsey of Dalton, Aug. 13.
• Mateo Stephen, son of Michelle Delgadillo and Alex Renteria of Dalton, Aug. 14.
• Jose Daniel, son of Beatriz and Baltazar Bibian of Dalton, Aug. 14.
• Leighton Leann, daughter of August Miles of Crandall, Aug. 14.
• Santiago, daughter of Vanessa Mann and Angel Gil of Dalton, Aug. 14.
• Ezra Ocean, son of Destiney Veeder and Christian Mercantety of Dalton, Aug. 14.
• Taylor Danielle, daughter of Morgan and Cameron Johnson of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 14.
• Emory Cheyenne, daughter of Sarah and Bill Higdon of Charleston, Tennessee, Aug. 17.
• Alai'a Amari, daughter of Lorena Rodriguez and Adan Mendoza of Dalton, Aug. 18.
• Dansby Ryne, son of Megan Elliott and Ryne Ball of Chatsworth, Aug. 18.
• Winry Angela-Fay, daughter of Leann Henderson of Dalton, Aug. 19.
• Ansley Grace, daughter of Christin Blackwell of Dalton, Aug. 20.
