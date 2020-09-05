Birth announcements for Sept. 5

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Brooks Thomas, son of Shelley and Ben Rickett of Dalton, Aug. 10.

Anvi, daughter of Kinjalbein and Devenkumar Patel of Dalton, Aug. 11.

Isabelle Rose, daughter of Karina Lopez and Eddie Rodriguez of Dalton, Aug. 11.

Cambree Payton Ruth, daughter of Mikayla Knight and Devyn Patterson of Rocky Face, Aug. 11.

Melanie Marie, daughter of Shayla and William Sullivan of Dalton, Aug. 12.

Ivory Carter, son of Precious Juanita Sells of Dalton, Aug. 12.

Lexander Dariel, son of Rocio Riveral and Luis Antioco Rivera Torres of Dalton, Aug. 12.

Braxton Gregory, son of Ashley and Austin Center of Dalton, Aug. 12.

Memphis Lane, son of Ashlee and Dale Voyles of Rocky Face, Aug. 12.

Asher Finn, son of Kaylee Goswick and Michael Fowler-Burns of Dalton, Aug. 13.

McCall Paige, daughter of Jana and Matt Bevil of Rocky Face, Aug. 13.

Collin Knox, son of Haley Williams and Tyler Kinsey of Dalton, Aug. 13.

Mateo Stephen, son of Michelle Delgadillo and Alex Renteria of Dalton, Aug. 14.

Jose Daniel, son of Beatriz and Baltazar Bibian of Dalton, Aug. 14.

Leighton Leann, daughter of August Miles of Crandall, Aug. 14.

Santiago, daughter of Vanessa Mann and Angel Gil of Dalton, Aug. 14.

Ezra Ocean, son of Destiney Veeder and Christian Mercantety of Dalton, Aug. 14.

Taylor Danielle, daughter of Morgan and Cameron Johnson of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 14.

Emory Cheyenne, daughter of Sarah and Bill Higdon of Charleston, Tennessee, Aug. 17.

Alai'a Amari, daughter of Lorena Rodriguez and Adan Mendoza of Dalton, Aug. 18.

Dansby Ryne, son of Megan Elliott and Ryne Ball of Chatsworth, Aug. 18.

Winry Angela-Fay, daughter of Leann Henderson of Dalton, Aug. 19.

Ansley Grace, daughter of Christin Blackwell of Dalton, Aug. 20.

