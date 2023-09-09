Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Jett Reid, son of Samantha and Chris Hicks of Chatsworth, Aug. 20.
• Keyli Miletti, daughter of Arendy Yesenia De Leon Gonzalez and Salvador Santizo Roblero of Dalton, Aug. 20.
• Melody Maite, daughter of Jessica Vazquez and Cruz Mendiola of Dalton, Aug. 21.
• Jema Kate, daughter of Alexis and Kylor Curtis of Ringgold, Aug. 21.
• Razlynn Rose, daughter of Chyenne Cochran and Thomas Parks of Chatsworth, Aug. 22.
• Gunnar Allen, son of Courtney and Brock Hammontree of Cohutta, Aug. 23.
• Debora Alonzo Juan, daughter of Christina Juan Juan and Antonio Alonzo Juan of Dalton, Aug. 23.
• Sophia Grace Jeraldine, daughter of Megan and Chris Bramblett of Dalton, Aug. 23.
• Hudson Baker, son of Alexis and Ethan Martin of Chatsworth, Aug. 23.
• Helen Cruz Romero, daughter of Esbeydi Romero Palacios and Luis Cruz Goicocea of Dalton, Aug. 23.
• Aitana Marie, daughter of Claudia and Gabriel Acuna of Dalton, Aug. 24.
• Jax Wilder, son of Erin Barton and Shadow Brookshire of Dalton, Aug. 24.
• Kaliyah Alexandria Locklear, daughter of Lauren Smith and Phillip Locklear of Calhoun, Aug. 24.
• Alaina Grace, daughter of Melissa West of Chatsworth, Aug. 24.
• Grayson Wayne Pedigo, son of Kirsten Nicole Schmitt and Anthony Creal Pedigo of Dalton, Aug. 25.
• Kallie Mae, daughter of Stephanie and David Head of Calhoun, Aug. 25.
• Oliver Mateo, son of Elizabeth and Spencer Smith of Dalton, Aug. 26.
• Eleanor Mia, daughter of Anakaren and Jonathan Hurtado of Dalton, Aug. 26.
• Brynkley Rose, daughter of Chelsi Sexton and Kile Lewis of Dalton, Aug. 26.
• Jonathan Lopez Domingo, son of Cleotide Floridaima Domingo Sanchez and Noe Lopez Gabrie of Dalton, Aug. 26.
