There are certain changes that I enjoy, I must admit. I love the changes of seasons. By the time spring arrives I’ve had enough of winter, and by fall I’m pretty summered out. So now you know, I’ve enjoyed these past few days of cooler weather.
But in most other aspects of my life I really don’t like change. I’m more of a routine person. I’d prefer to get up and go to bed at a similar time, eat routine food, and wear the same clothes. I find significant change to be uncomfortable, and even difficult.
Psychologists have a fascination with change in the human psyche — and rightfully so. Understanding why change can be hard is one of the keys to making positive changes in habits and practices. One of the ways they define the challenge of change is known as Gleicher’s formula, which is expressed as (D x V) + FS > R = Change. One’s dissatisfaction with the present, multiplied by their vision for something better, plus the effort in taking the first steps necessary, is greater than the inherent resistance to change, in order for change to happen.
Many of us take the opportunity once a year to make New Year’s resolutions. These usually center around the changes that we want to make in our lives and habits, and the goals that we want to accomplish by making these changes. But how easy it is, after setting lofty goals for a different year to come, to fall off the change wagon when unexpected challenges arise. I wonder sometimes if God didn’t allow this old world to have four seasons so that we could see change and be reminded of the cycle of renewal more than just once or twice a year. We have four changes of seasons to remind us that change for the better is always possible.
But as you know, I’m not a psychologist. And this is a religion column, not a self-help session. So here’s where I’m going to throw a wrench into Gleicher’s formula. Somewhere on the left side of that equation I think we should add a PG, symbolizing the power of God. Because the most important changes we can experience in our lives are the changes that we need miracles to experience: the miracles of new birth, of a changed heart, of forgiveness, of contentment.
Yes, God works within the confines of the way he designed our human mind. Because he respects our freedom of choice, he leads us to be discontented (Romans 2:4) with the guilt and emptiness of a life without him. He gave us in his word (John 14:1-3) the vision of what our future can be, both here and in the hereafter. And he doesn’t even leave us to take the first steps by ourselves, but knowingly or unknowingly we’re already being drawn to him (John 12:32).
Somewhere in this formula — or perhaps everywhere — God’s power is being applied to help us overcome our natural fear of and resistance to change. Because the change he promises is radical, transformative and complete. “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will take the heart of stone out of your flesh and give you a heart of flesh.” “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new” (Ezekiel 36:26, 2 Corinthians 5:17). If your religion doesn’t have more power than Gleicher’s formula, or what’s found in the self-help section, it isn’t the religion of Christ, the religion of the Bible.
So this year, as you see the change in the world around us, and even in the seasons, I hope you’re reminded of the change God wants to make in your life. You don’t have to wait until New Year's to experience it. And you don’t have to wait until some internal factors mysteriously combine to tip the scales in change’s favor. You can just ask for it. Because Jesus Christ is the Lord of change!
Chester Clark III is a Seventh-day Adventist pastor living in Dalton. Contact him at cclark@gccsda.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.