I enjoy doing things with my hands, so it seems I always have some project around the house that I’m trying to accomplish during my elusive time off work.
I don’t remember what project I was working on, but one day I had borrowed a trailer to do some work in the yard. My 2-year-old daughter had joined me and was “helping” as I parked it out of the way so we could go inside to eat lunch. On the way past the trailer I noted that one of the tires looked a little low. Not knowing if it was actually low, or if it was just the way it was loaded or sitting, I instinctively kicked the tire to feel its firmness. To my surprise, Ella immediately proceeded to kick it, too. The only problem was that she was wearing open-toe sandals, not work shoes like mine. I saw her eyes begin to water, and then the tears flowed as she realized that she can’t always do what daddy does!
While my heart hurt for the pain she was suffering, my daughter’s smashed toes reminded me of a very important truth: People are watching. Little kids especially are such sponges and have such incredible memories. The words we say, the things we do, make indelible impressions that form a part of their worldview and even their character. So many times I hear my daughter using a phrase and immediately recognize the conversation she heard it in.
Once, when she was worried about her little push bike being put in the trunk of the car while the two of us rode in a much more dignified manner in the passenger cabin, I assured her that in the trunk her little bike was “in its happy place.” Weeks later, when again I had closed the trunk on her little treasure, she noted that it was in its happy place, and then added, “And heaven is for kids.” Puzzled at first, I quickly realized that she was referencing the children’s song that says “Heaven is a happy place, and heaven is for kids.” I’d never thought of the trunk-heaven analogy before, but 2-year-old minds work with the data they’ve been given.
And it’s not just kids that are watching how we live our life. “For we have been made a spectacle to the world, both to angels and to men.” (1 Corinthians 4:9)
Fellow pilgrims (for isn’t that what we all are?) need human examples of the love and character of God. Paul even urged new believers to pattern their lives after the dedicated men and women who had proved themselves faithful followers of Jesus. “Brethren, join in following my example, and note those who so walk, as you have us for a pattern.” (Philippians 3:17)
Of course, we know that as Christians we must keep our eyes on Jesus, our example. “For even hereunto were ye called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow his steps.” (1 Peter 2:21) He alone is our perfect and safe example, and will never disappoint.
But there are those around us who may not be committed to spending time in his word or know how to learn daily of him. Christians may be the only Jesus some people see, and what a responsibility it is to live in such a way that our life can be safely imitated. “You are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read by all men; clearly you are an epistle of Christ, ministered by us, written not with ink but by the Spirit of the living God, not on tablets of stone but on tablets of flesh, that is, of the heart.” (2 Corinthians 3:2-3)
You don’t have to be a preacher to give a sermon. In fact, the powerful sermon we all give is who we are. We have no way of knowing when people are watching, or what they will take note of in our lives. After all, we’re all just kids of different ages, and our minds are still just working with the data they’ve been given.
What a daily opportunity we have to help inform others’ understanding of Christ and Christians! What a call to prayer, that I may so live my life as to be a safe and accurate example. I’m just a broken person like everyone else, but God’s miraculous power is best displayed through what he can do in human hearts and lives like yours and mine.
So from one preacher to another: How’s your sermon coming?
Chester Clark III is pastor at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Dalton. Contact him at cclark@gccsda.com. His column appears on the third Friday of the month.
