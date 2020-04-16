“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” — Psalm 91:1
The ninety-first Psalm has always been one of my favorites. Its verses offer assurance of protection from a plethora of dangers, and, perhaps most importantly, from fear itself. Throughout the Christian ages millions of believers in Jesus have undoubtedly found solace and comfort in its promises. Particularly when persecution has been rampant, when the faith of Jesus has been unpopular, or when war ravaged our lands, Psalm 91 has been invoked and hearts calmed by its reassurance of God’s protecting hand.
For me, I’ve really lived a pretty sheltered life. I mean, I’ve never been physically in the line of fire, particularly not for my faith. Yes, I’ve been to some pretty dangerous places in this world, from East Timor to Liberia and lots of places of unrest in between. I’ve even been in two countries during revolutions: the Philippines during “People Power II” and in Haiti when an armed revolution overthrew the government of Aristide. I narrowly missed the “Orange Revolution” in Ukraine, leaving the country the day of the presidential election that sparked the demonstrations and led to the annulment of the election and a fair and free revote. I’ve ridden with crazy minibus drivers in Africa who careened around corners and ran armed military checkpoints without stopping.
But the author of Psalm 91 had much greater challenges than mine. The psychotic king, for whom he worked, hurled a dagger into the wall which David had been standing in front of moments earlier. Hunted by his own nation’s army, David fled to the enemy where they sheltered him in Philistine territory. His life threatened by lion and bear, giant and “friend,” David learned that in whatever situation he found himself he could trust in God. And so he wrote, “I will say of the Lord, he is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.” (verse 2)
But perhaps the least-documented of David’s dangers were the apparent plagues that must have swept across the region during his time. We know little about such epidemics or pandemics, aside from the much-feared disease of leprosy. But surely there must have been other diseases, because David mentions them repeatedly in his song. “Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.” (verse 3)
That last phrase, “noisome pestilence,” in the King James Version, can also be translated as “deadly disease.” Today we know that germs and viruses, unseen to the naked eye, are the cause of these deadly sicknesses, but even David understood the dangers were not visible: “Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness ... ” (verse 6) “There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.” (verse 10)
Not until this worldwide pandemic did I understand, personally, the kind of fear that reports of a fatal sickness can engender on a population. It’s been fascinating to watch, and to experience. And it’s made me read Psalm 91 with new eyes, particularly this repeated mention of God’s protection from sickness and disease.
But what does this mean for us today? Does it mean that God promises that believers will not get sick? No, I don’t believe it does. But what I do think it tells us is that if we dwell “in the secret place of the most High” we can trust our God and Savior through this danger, too.
In fact, the more I study this Psalm the more I realize that the most important thing David is wanting to share isn’t the physical protection in the first place. The real promise in Psalm 91 isn’t that God can save me from physical danger — we’re all going to die sooner or later — but it’s his assurance to save me eternally!
In our next column I’ll explore more what I’ve been learning from this Psalm. What are the eternal assurances here, and what’s this secret place David is referring to? It’s where David wanted to dwell, and I think you’ll agree it’s where we need to be today.
Chester Clark III is pastor at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Dalton. Contact him at cclark@gccsda.com. His column appears on the third Friday of the month.
