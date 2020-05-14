Last month we explored the ninety-first Psalm of David and the great comfort we can find in God’s promises, even during pandemics. We noted that several times throughout this passage the Psalmist refers to God’s protection from sickness and disease. These are powerful promises for us today.
And yet protection from physical danger is not the end of Psalm 91’s assurances. It ends with what is without a doubt the most important promise of all.
“Because he has set his love upon me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high, because he has known my name. He shall call upon me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him, and show him my salvation.” (Psalm 91:14-16)
I may be reading a little between the lines here, but I believe David knew that protection from mortal danger is not the greatest gift God can bestow upon us — eternal life is. You can rejoice, as I do, in all the great promises of physical protection spelled out in this chapter, but the greatest promise is that of eternal life and salvation.
So just who can claim these power promises, including, and especially, the promise of eternity? The chapter begins by defining the answer to this question.
“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress; my God, in him I will trust.'” (Psalm 91:1-2)
There it is. That’s who gets to enjoy these fabulous protections and eternal longevity: “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High."
“So,” I’m sure you’re asking, “where is that?” That’s the question I asked, too. And I began to see where else David referred to this secret place to see if I could find any clues. What I discovered made me excited, so I want to share it with you.
A key passage I came across is another psalm, this time the twenty-seventh. Depending on your translation, it may or may not be obvious, but notice the striking parallels with Psalm 91, including the same word that in my Bible is translated “secret place.”
“For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion. In the secret place of his tabernacle he shall hide me; he shall set me high upon a rock.”
Secret place of what? “His tabernacle.” Some translations render it “his tent,” but the reference is too clear to be missed.
You see, in David’s time no temple had yet been built in Jerusalem. The “tabernacle” was the sanctuary built by Moses and the children of Israel in the wilderness after the exodus from Egypt. It was not only the place where God’s people went to worship and offer sacrifices that pointed forward to Jesus, but it was also the place where God gave a physical manifestation of his presence, at least during the days of the wandering in the wilderness.
In the Most Holy Place of the tabernacle there was the Ark of the Covenant, containing the Ten Commandments, with the mercy seat above representing the throne of God. Above the mercy seat there was the “shekinah glory,” which was a visible manifestation of the presence of God with his people. At night it appeared as a cloud of fire, and during the day as a cloud providing shade from the desert sun. (See Exodus 24:16-18; Exodus 13:21-22.) In fact, the term “shekinah” is from a Hebrew word that means to reside, permanently stay, or “dwell.”
The fact that David is here speaking of the sanctuary is further supported by the context. In the previous verse he says, “One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek: That I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple.” (Psalm 27:4)
“Well,” you might be tempted to think, “that’s all good and great for David. But I don’t have a tabernacle made by Moses with a mercy seat and shekinah glory to visit today.” I found myself thinking that way as well. But then I remembered something very important. David was not a Levite. He speaks of dwelling in the secret place and abiding (staying, living!) “under the shadow of the Almighty” even though he never once in his lifetime had access to the Most Holy Place of the tabernacle. Only the high priest, and he only once a year, would enter this most sacred and “secret” part of God’s house.
I think David is here describing the spiritual experience he wanted: of continually living as if in the presence of an awesome, holy God. As such, his virtual journeys to the secret place are ones that we can make today as well. It’s as if David is saying, “I don’t want to live with my heart and mind in this world. I want to live my life in the presence of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. I don’t want to spend my time thinking about people and their problems. I want to spend my life meditating on the goodness of my God and on his awesome power. I don’t want to live in the here and now, the physical but temporal. I want to live with an eye on the hereafter, in relationship with the God who inhabits eternity.”
Furthermore, David said, it is those who live in this secret place who can expect to have God’s protective presence. There we find physical protection, yes. But more importantly, the secret place is where Jesus is, and with him we have eternal life.
Are you living there?
Chester Clark III is pastor at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Dalton. Contact him at cclark@gccsda.com. His column appears on the third Friday of the month.
