Church news for July 24

• Five Springs United Methodist Church invites everyone to its 7 a.m. Facebook devotion Monday through Friday. The church's 11 a.m. Sunday service is also live-streamed on Facebook. Those who attend the service are asked to wear face masks for safety reasons. Anyone in need of food can come by the church on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. for a drive-through pickup. Anyone who has fresh vegetables from their garden and would like to donate them to the church food pantry can contact George or Ernie at (706) 277-1998. The church is at 2823 Five Springs Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.