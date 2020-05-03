Cox's oversight of inmate finances earns praise from co-workers

Makenzie Cox says she's never worked in a setting like the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.
She's quickly developed a huge appreciation for the work done by the men and women of the sheriff's office and says learning what the officers experience on a daily basis has been "eye-opening."
Her co-workers feel the same way about her as Cox -- after just one year on the job -- has been named Whitfield County Employee of the Month for February.
In her position as fiscal supervisor for the Detention Division of the sheriff's office, Cox "has excelled in communication, coordination and oversight within the realm of her own responsibilities," said Capt. Wesley Lynch, one of her co-workers who nominated her for the honor.
"We have a tremendous responsibility in handling money from new inmates, commissary orders, and in working with our private vendors to ensure inmates' accounts are error-free," Lynch explained. "Makenzie audits these systems, while her division also audits new funds coming in from bond fees and other areas.
She also accounts for and monitors abuses by inmates who are violating court orders in outside contacts, attempting to use others' accounts, and misbehavior in communication systems."
Lynch said Cox has received numerous positive comments from management, staff and even partner vendors due to her diligence and hard work monitoring inmate activities to prevent misconduct using the financial systems and visitation systems.
Cox receives consistent praise from her co-workers due to her positive attitude, willingness to assist and excellent work product, Lynch said, adding that a vendor who was engaged in an ongoing overhaul/update of their software systems passed along their thanks for Cox's input during the transition period.
"Her assistance with our grievance and disciplinary systems is also invaluable," Lynch added. "She is able to track issues and misconduct using financial or interpersonal records to determine individuals who are conspiring with others to violate our policies or end-run our disciplinary procedures by using the accounts of others."
Another co-worker, David Pickett, labeled Cox "a great asset" for the Detention Division, noting that as fiscal supervisor, she has to be thorough and flexible toward the needs of the department.
"She is a self-starter and never shies away from any task assigned to her," Pickett said, praising her "great communication skills and the ability to resolve issues with inmate accounts and jail operations."
Pickett said that in the short time Cox has been with the department, she has managed to become a critical component of the team.
"When looking into possible issues, not only does she forward the information, she goes above and beyond," he said. "That way she can provide any information usually before it is even asked for."
To give citizens more insight into her personality, Cox filled out the following fun questionnaire.
Job title: Administrative fiscal supervisor.
Where I went to high school: Southeast Whitfield High School/American Home School.
My role as a county employee: I manage/review accounting transactions for money that comes through the detention center as well as work with one of our technical companies to assist with outside communication for inmates and their families. Along with many other day-to-day tasks, I am always happy to help anyone!
What keeps my job interesting: I have never worked in a setting such as the sheriff's office, so everything that goes on around me at work is very interesting. The accounting aspect of everything is what drives me but just being able to be involved in the day-to-day operation of the sheriff's office and learning what our officers experience has been eye-opening. I have developed a huge appreciation of everything that our officers do, whether they work in the detention center or out in the public community. These men and women are fantastic!
What gives me a sense of accomplishment on the job: I am driven by being able to complete a task assigned to me in a very timely and accurate manner. Anytime I am asked to do something, I always strive to make sure it is done with my greatest ability. When my superiors say "Well done," I know I have accomplished something great, whether it be a large task or small task.
The most important thing I've done on the job: God teaches us in Colossians 3:23 that whatever we are doing we should do it for him and not to please people. I try to make sure all of my actions, words, etc., are performed to God's standards. In his eyes, everything is important -- even if it is a kind gesture of a smile and "Good morning" to someone in the hallway. That smile and good morning may turn their day around, so even that is important.
Where I grew up: I grew up in the Whitfield/Murray County area. This area is definitely home.
Spouse and children: My husband is Cameron, and we have been married 10 years this May. We have two amazing girls, Annie and Ruby, and one child no longer in our arms, Charlie.
After work, I enjoy: If I am not working, I am spending that time with my family. Family life is extremely important to me, and I am so thankful I have an incredible family and church family. We also enjoy spending any time we can outdoors, whether that is planting a garden, camping, fishing or just going on walks.
Community activities: We attend church at Temple Baptist on 41 Highway, and if you do not have a church home, I invite you to come visit!
Hobbies: Hobbies ... does taking care of two babies count?!
Favorite TV show: Lately, I have been watching "Manifest" but I love watching "Dateline" on Friday/Saturday nights! Otherwise, we are all about Mickey Mouse and "Muppet Babies" at our house!
Favorite movie: Movies, what are they again? Are there movies for grownups out there? "Frozen II" has been playing pretty much nonstop at our home, I guess that is my favorite for now!
Favorite actor/actress: If I had a choice of a movie to watch, and the time, I would select something with Sandra Bullock.
Favorite sport/sport team: I love watching the Atlanta Braves!
Favorite meal: That is a hard one. I love too many things to select a favorite. Meatloaf, green beans, creamed potatoes. BBQ pork (smoked by my husband), baked beans, potato salad. Any pasta, salad, breadsticks.
Favorite singer: MercyMe, Lauren Daigle, Bethel Music.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: The Spiced Apple.
Favorite Whitfield County event: Christmas parade.
You can pick four people to have dinner with (anyone from any time in history) -- who are your four people and why? 1. Jesus Christ. He would be my first choice, but then again, when he left it would only cause me longing for more time with him. But, I will get that time in the end, being able to spend eternity worshipping and praising. 2. Esther. She had the courage and bravery from God to address her husband, the king, and save her people from being killed. I would love to know how she managed to have that much courage. 3. Annie Raby Clark, my great-grandmother. She passed away when I was young. I would love to be able to talk with her and tell her about our daughter being named after her, Annie. 4. Tommy Travillian, my great-uncle. I would love one more dinner at Captain John's Seafood House in Calabash, North Carolina. We loved eating the hush puppies and butter.
I'm most proud of: I am extremely proud of my girls, Annie and Ruby. They are so young, but I am a very proud momma! I am also very proud of my husband and the life we have together.
Cats or dogs? Definitely dogs. All the dogs!!!
Cake or pie? Cake! Chocolate cake!
Cornbread or roll? Yeast rolls, specifically the ones from Western Sizzlin'.
Favorite car? Hmm ... not really a car person.
Host or be hosted? I love to host!
Early riser or sleep-in: Sleep-in, I need all the sleep.
Favorite vacation ever: All of them!
Best teacher I ever had and why: That is difficult. I have had so many wonderful teachers through the years. Each and every one of them made some sort of an impact on my life.
Pet peeve: Not really sure, maybe crazy drivers.
If I've learned one thing in life, it's: Life is so short. We must spend time with our loved ones and spreading God's word.
Who has had the most impact on my life: Jesus Christ! Without Jesus giving his life for me on the cross, I would not have a future in eternity with God.
What's left on my bucket list: Not really the type of person to make a bucket list. I just want to enjoy the adventures that God has blessed me with.
If I could have been in any profession of my choosing, I would have been a: Marine biologist, and work with manatees every day, all day!
If I could have two wishes, they would be: I don't really wish for anything. God has blessed me beyond what I deserve.
You'd be surprised to learn that I: Love to bake. I would really love to open a bakery one day.
The best advice I ever got: Best advice ... I would have to say any and all advice I can find in the Bible.
Anything else you'd like to say: I want to say thank you so much for the honor to be chosen as Employee of the Month. This is such a surprise. This is for all of my incredible co-workers. You all make my days great, and I love coming to work to see you all every day. I am so blessed to work for such a fantastic organization and with such wonderful people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.