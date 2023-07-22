The Farm provided a festive setting for the 35th annual Dalton Cotillion Ball on July 15.
Twelve young ladies were presented to their families, friends and the Board of Directors in a formal ceremony. Each debutante was attired in a white, formal evening gown and carried a bouquet of red corazon roses designed by Debbie Brown and the staff of Barrett’s Flower Shop.
Mrs. Douglas Paul Renz and Mrs. Thomas Edward Hogshead III, formally introduced each debutante.
The debutantes were commended for their studies, activities, community service work at The Friendship House this past year. Mrs. Beth Blackburn played the harp during the presentation. Mr. Aaron Thomason of Arc Studios directed the photography for the evening and Mr. Brandon Brown served as the videographer. Following the presentation of the debutantes, the young ladies danced a grand waltz with their presenters and escorts.
Debutantes and their guests were welcomed to The Farm surrounded by true Southern charm.
Gold vessels were adorned on the tables with a floral composition that consisted in a white color scheme.
White roses, magnum chrysanthemums, white snap dragons, white delicate miniature dianthus, white oriental lilies with wisps of babies breath and lush parvifolia , silver dollar eucalyptus foliage complimented the centerpieces.The floral arrangements for the evening were designed by Debbie Brown and the staff of Barrett’s Flower Shop. The debutantes joined their families and friends for a formal, seated dinner following the waltz. The tables featured a silver framed portrait of each debutante in her presentation gown. The dinner was followed by an evening of dancing to the music of the Malemen.
Host and Hostesses for the Cotillion Ball were members of the Board of Directors including Mr. and Mrs. Donald Blake Adcock, the Honorable Mr. and Mrs. Charles Jones Bethel, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Joe Brock, Mr. and Mrs. William Houston Creswell, Mr. and Mrs. William Bruce Davies, III, Mr. and Mrs. Graham Melville Fox, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edward Hogshead III, Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Paul Renz, Mr. and Mrs. John Martin Stockard II, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Scott Tatum, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bryan Walker, and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Michael Wise, Jr.
Honorary directors of the Dalton Cotillion are Mr. and Mrs. Walter Robb Anderson, Dr. and Mrs. Philip Bates Bailey, the late Mr. Jack Bandy and the late Mrs. Aggie Bandy, the late Ms. Janet Boring Bandy, Mr. and Mrs. James Henry Bisson, Mrs. Dottie Boring Shaw and the late Mr. Kenneth Edwin Boring, Mr. and Mrs. John Edgar Bryant, Mr. and Mrs.William Frederick Burns, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Reid Childress, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel James Clark, Mr.and Mrs. James Reaves Coker, Mr. and Mrs. Warren N. Coppedge, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel A. Crutchfield, Mr.and Mrs. William Larry Duffie, Mr. and Mrs. James T. Fordham, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Mark Griffin, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Hammack, the late Mr. Lamar Hardin and Ms. Mary Hardin, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald W. Harris, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph C. Hallsworth, the late Dr. and the late Mrs. Jacob Harrison, Mr. and Mrs. Leon Stephen Kelehear, Mr.and Mrs. Robert W. Kinard, Mr. and Mrs. Austin Stafford King, Mr. and Mrs. G. Rick King, the late Mr.William Norris Little and Mrs. William Norris Little, Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Mickey Long, Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Macon, the late Mr.Thomas Maybank and Mrs. Thomas Maybank, the late Mr. and Mrs. Norman Dyer McCoy, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Clayton Miller, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Byron Patterson, Mr. and Mrs.Benjamin Dewey Reams, Mr. and Mrs. James Herbert Rogers III, the late Mr. Carl Rollins and Mrs. Carole Rollins, the late Mr. and Mrs. Milton J. Ryman, Jr., Mr.and Mrs, John Kevin Sanders, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Edward Sanderson, Mr. and Mrs. Julian D. Saul, Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Levingston Sellers IV, Mr. Robert Evans Shaw and the late Anna Sue Shaw, Dr. Reginald Sherrill and Mrs. Margaret Richey Sherrill, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Reid Sigmon, Dr.and Mrs.William Bradley Snipes, Mr.and Mrs. Maurice M. Sponcler, Mr. and Mrs. William G. Steve, Mr. John Tice and the late Mrs. Ila Joe Tice, the late Mr. Joseph T Tuggle and Mrs. Sue Tuggle, Mr. and Mrs. James T. Turberville, Mr.and Mrs. R. Keith Whitworth, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas L. Wright.
The 2023 Dalton Cotillion members and their escorts include:
- Emma Rose Bagby is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Sean Bagby. Miss Bagby was presented by her father. She is the sister of Sophia Bagby. Miss Bagby attends Georgia Southern University where she is majoring in business management and is on the Dean’s List. Miss Bagby is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. This summer, she is planning to work at Atlanta First Agency and spend time with family. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Matthew Cole Rollins, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Edwards Rollins. Mr. Rollins is majoring in business management at Georgia Southern University.
- Abbie Elizabeth Burt is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Kyle Burt. Miss Burt was presented by her father. She is the sister of Austin Burt and Eli Burt. Miss Burt attends the University of Georgia where she is majoring in economics. Miss Burt is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, Pi Sigma Epsilon and Connect Three Networking club. She is also a member and committee leader of Women in Business. This summer, she is participating in the UGA Discover Abroad program in Australia and New Zealand. She is also doing a Human Resources internship at Mohawk Industries. Her escort for the evening was Mr. William Bruce Davies, IV, the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Bruce Davies, III. Mr. Davies is majoring in marketing at the University of Georgia.
- Tinsley Rose Cramer is the daughter of Mr. Thomas Paul Cramer and Miss Heather Danielle Bowers. Miss Cramer was presented by her father. She is the sister of Sydney Goode. Miss Cramer attends Dalton State College where she is pursuing to become a Physician’s Assistant and is planning to transfer to the University of North Georgia in the fall. Miss Cramer is on the Dean’s List. She volunteers at the Friendship House and North Georgia Crisis Center. She is also, for the seventh year, helping with basketball camp for DFACS children. This summer, she is taking summer college classes, nannying, and dog sitting. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Lincoln Prince Puryear, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Conrad Puryear. Mr. Puryear is majoring in history at Dalton State College.
- Connor Casey Johnson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Coon. Miss Johnson was presented by her father. She is the sister of Caroline Johnson and Allie Claire Coon. Miss Johnson attends Young Harris College where she is majoring in biology and has been on the Dean’s List every semester. Miss Johnson was named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction. Miss Johnson plays on the Young Harris women’s golf team. She is a committee representative for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and is a Women’s Golf Coaches Association scholar. This summer, she is taking summer college courses and working at Real Food Company. She is also golfing and enjoying time at the beach and lake with her family. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Joseph Wesley Yarbrough III, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Yarbrough. Mr. Yarbrough is majoring in finance at Auburn University.
- Ava Frances Jade Knowles is the daughter of Ms. Brenda Gail Knowles. Miss Knowles was presented by her uncle, Mr. Tony Randall Knowles. Miss Knowles attends the University of Alabama where she is majoring in advertising with a minor in sales. Miss Knowles was on the President’s list fall semester of 2021. She is a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She has served on the Delta Zeta PR committee and as a Delta Zeta merchandise assistant. Miss Knowles served on the university homecoming committee in 2022. She has also participated in the University of Alabama Dance Marathon fundraising event. This summer, she is taking summer college classes and has traveled to London and went to Wimbledon. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Samuel Parker Adams, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Shane Adams. Mr. Adams is majoring in business management at Dalton State College.
- Lindsay Kate Manahan is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Eric Richard Manahan. Miss Manahan was presented by her father. She is the twin sister of Paige Marie Manahan. Miss Manahan attends Auburn University where she is majoring in interior design. Miss Manahan is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She volunteers with Breast Cancer Education and Awareness. This summer, she is assisting with recruitment for Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Logan Kinard Cole, the son of Mr. Stephen Cole and Ms. Amy Kinard. Mr. Cole is majoring in marketing at Dalton State College.
- Paige Marie Manahan is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Eric Richard Manahan. Miss Manahan was presented by her father. She is the twin sister of Lindsay Kate Manahan. Miss Manahan attends Dalton State College where she is pursuing a degree in nursing. Miss Manahan has continued her ballet studies performing as a trainee with Ballet Magnificat in Jackson, Mississippi. She has also trained and performed as a corps de ballet Company Member with Renovate Ballet Company in Augusta, Georgia. This summer, she is taking summer college classes and is teaching ballet at Dance Theatre of Dalton. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Christian Sheldon Owen, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brett Owen. Mr. Owen is majoring in nursing at Dalton State College.
- Abigail Neises is the daughter of Drs. Kerry and Sally Neises. Miss Neises was presented by her father. She is the sister of Emily Neises and Tyler Neises. Miss Neises attends the University of Georgia where she is majoring in communications and sociology and is a UGA Presidential Scholar and is on the Dean’s List. Miss Neises is on the Executive Board of UGA Union and is the the photographer for the Pandora Yearbook. During the school year, Miss Neises works as a UGA peer tutor and a UGA engagement ambassador, in addition to her volunteer positions. This summer, she is traveling. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Orlando Santiago, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hector Santiago. Mr. Santiago is majoring in finance with a minor in accounting at the University of Georgia.
- Ainsleigh Maeve Phelan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Martin Phelan. Miss Phelan was presented by her father. She is the sister of Bannon Phelan. Miss Phelan attends the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she is majoring in forestry with a double minor in ecology and evolutionary biology. Miss Phelan is a member of Women in Agriculture, Wildlife and Fishery Society and UTK Ducks Unlimited. She is also a Herbert College of Agriculture Ambassador. This summer, she is taking summer college classes, traveling and working at Undeclared. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Jackson Todd Littlefield, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Littlefield. Mr. Littlefield is majoring in finance at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
- Dori Elaine Reynolds is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Earl Reynolds. Miss Reynolds was presented by her father. She is the sister of Davison Reynolds and Delaney Reynolds. Miss Reynolds attends Georgia Southern University where she is majoring in business with an emphasis in hospitality. Miss Reynolds is a member of Phi Mu Sorority. This summer, she is working as a wedding coordinator with Maddie Tenney Events. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Branton James Bagley, standing in for Private Charles William Brock Johnson who is serving in the United States Army. Mr. Bagley is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clint Bagley. Mr. Bagley is majoring in business analytics at the University of Tennessee.
- Maryanna Reese Reynolds is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Thomas Reynolds. Miss Reynolds was presented by her father. She is the sister of Jolie Reynolds. Miss Reynolds attends Clemson University where she is majoring in marketing with a minor in brand communications. Miss Reynolds is a member of Clemson Dancers. She is also a member of Clemson Marketing Association and Women in Business at Clemson. This summer, she is taking summer college classes, studying abroad with Lead Abroad Greece and is a social media intern for Lead Abroad. Miss Reynolds is also doing an internship with Girl Creative this summer. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Parker Matthew Eicholtz, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Eicholtz and Mr. and Mrs. Bart Chandler. Mr. Eicholtz is majoring in mechanical engineering at Kennesaw State University.
- Tessa Lynn Townsend is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Steven Townsend Jr. Miss Townsend was presented by her father. She is the sister of Taylor Townsend and Trey Townsend. Miss Townsend attends the University of Tampa where she is majoring in entrepreneurship. Miss Townsend is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and National Honors College Society. This summer, she is taking summer college classes. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Cooper Liam Bobowicz, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Bobowicz. Mr. Bobowicz graduated in sports management and is currently studying for his masters in business management administration with a concentration in marketing at the University of Tampa.
