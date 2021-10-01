David Aft: 2021 Summer Music Series concludes with Jeannefest celebration

Last Friday night marked the end of the Off the Rails Summer Music Series. In all, 12 evenings of music, fellowship and celebration. A wonderful showing for our community and great legacy to Jeanne Burr and her belief that the arts could be a positive and unifying force in our community, and our lovely downtown performing arts park could serve as a catalyst.
With this year’s series in the rear-view mirror, I wanted to share a few thoughts and thank a few folks who helped make this year’s offerings the best yet.
First, it is with the greatest humility that we thank everyone who came to one or more of the shows. Attendance ranged from several hundred to well over one thousand. Series announcer Zack Adamson observed that “Everyone in attendance tonight, could have been somewhere else.” And, indeed, four years ago, most would have been elsewhere. Interest in the concerts remained high throughout the summer, proving that each show filled a need for safe, family-oriented entertainment.
Second, I’d like to thank my colleagues on the organizing team of Amanda Brown, Candace Eaton and Margaret Thigpen. They represent the Creative Arts Guild, Downtown Dalton Development Authority and Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau respectively and they, along with the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, made amazing contributions to the success of the series. It continues to be a pleasure to work with such a tremendous team and their commitment and hard work shows in each show.
Third, I’d like to thank those who made financial commitments to the series. This year’s presenting sponsors were Dalton Utilities/Optilink, The Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Burr Park Arts Trust of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. In addition to these organizations, each evening was hosted by a specific group or business. Big thanks to Barret Properties, Starr Mathews Insurance, the Tom Durkan family, the Lamar Wright family, Hamilton Medical System, Shaw Industries, Believe Greater Dalton, Dalton State College and Marketing Alliance for their ongoing commitment to our work. We were also able to feature emerging local talent courtesy of Truist bank and their sponsorship of the Truist Tent. Our hats are off to each of these generous individuals and organizations for their support.
In addition to our normal offerings, three additional very special concerts were made possible, one presented by each of the organizing partners. The Creative Arts Guild helped us all celebrate the Fourth of July with Dalton’s first ever Pops in the Park. The Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomed visitors from all over the country to its special Georgia Jewel afternoon concert. And in true Burr Park spirit, The Community Foundation and others celebrated the life and recent passing of park matriarch Jeanne Burr with a wonderful JeanneFest celebration to close the season.
Lastly, I’d like to thank the musicians who brought their gifts and talents to the Burr Park stage. From Nashville all-stars to local luminaries, each week offered different musical perspectives and artistry. Among the series’ many highpoints were Andrew Marsh and Friends. His first performance in Dalton in many years, and the first opportunity for his mother Minnie to see and hear him live, made the evening a special one for all in attendance. August’s tribute to Max Buckner was another transcendent performance, reuniting the surviving members of the Buckner Brothers Band as they paid tribute to their fallen bandmate. Local favorite Schylar Shoates made two appearances this year, first leading his Rolling Stones tribute band — The Nashville Stones —and more recently his new band — Schylar Shoates and the Solution. Each evening was special in its own way and whether it was the amazing Latin rhythms of Dalton’s Los Del Sexto, Jimmy Dormire and the Peace Merchants or our very own Creative Arts Guild chamber orchestra, the performers never disappointed.
As we begin planning for next year, please reach out to us over Facebook or by telephone and let us know your thoughts on making the series bigger and better next year. We’d love to hear what’s on your mind.
Until then, on behalf of the organizing committee, the city of Dalton and all that helped make it happen —thank you.
David Aft is a member of the Summer Music Series Organizing Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.