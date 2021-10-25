So, it has come to my attention that Halloween is beginning to be a big deal. How did I arrive at this horrific conclusion? Perhaps the tons of spooky merchandise — green fingernails, witch wigs and eyeballs — appearing on store shelves right after Labor Day clinched it for me..
My eldest son, now a dad himself, commented upon this very thing recently. In addition, he also expressed fatherly dismay at the violent Halloween attire that is readily available and beckoning to young children.
“Mom, I don’t mind Halloween observed as a fall festive event with candy and pumpkins and fun. What I object to mostly is the violent edge that is so evident. The other day I saw an outfit complete with mask and blood flow. You pressed a button, and the blood would gush out of the costume’s neck like a fountain. Now, that is going a bit too far.”
I laughed at him. He had clearly forgotten his own youthful Halloween frolics walking around in camouflage and Army boots and terrorizing the neighborhood of his youth. Or the night a neighbor’s Dobermann Pinscher chased him down and politely bit the cottontail off his homemade rabbit costume. If that’s not home-grown violence, I don’t know Transylvania.
But, I do have to agree, Halloween has certainly changed somewhat over the years. It appears now to have a sinister slant, if I may use that phrase, a quality that is very different from the All Hallows’ Eves of my youth. Compared to present-day shenanigans, my experiences were of the tame variety. Those were the days of popcorn balls, Sugar Daddy suckers and Fizzies ... and memories of a little country store at a hamlet called Beaverdale.
A Beaverdale Halloween was, indeed, a marvelous thing. There was always a mad hustle the day of Oct. 31 to find some type of scary, or odd, or otherwise bizarre attire to wiggle into, or wrap around, or tie on. A mask was the extent of store-bought finery. A Halloween bag was usually a brown paper container from a local grocery store, plain but heavy enough not to break with all the goodies.
I loved hearing my father say, “It’s getting late — about time for the spooks to be walking.” So, I would kick it into high gear, grab on my “this and that” costume, and wait for the neighbors to pull into the driveway with their 4-door Chevrolet sedan, two spooks already in tow — one of them in a white wig and bathrobe, the other in a stylish chic-oriented outfit — she was more fashion conscious than her big brother. This “spook express” was always my ride for the evening. I would hop into the back seat, adjust my mask and test my bag seams once more. Didn’t want to lose any candy corn for sure.
And so we would proceed down Highway 2 traveling at a crawl, meeting other cars also traveling at a crawl, anxiously awaiting what lay in store — going to the old neighbors’ homes — they always welcomed us, even though they would fain surprise that such ferocious freaky characters should come to visit on this Halloween night.
I never pass by their homes today without remembering what each one of them dropped into my bag at Halloween. Here, a plastic sack of Hershey miniatures, there a handful of Bazooka Joe bubblegum, and in the big old Southern mansion-style house just east of the store, delicious chocolate cupcakes with powdered sugar frosting.
Get the picture. This was in the bygone days, the days before Laffy Taffy, Skittles, Hot Cheetos and Smarties. A handful of Hershey Kisses was a treat indeed, thrown in beside the apples and the popcorn balls.
The good thing about being a parent is if you have ever enjoyed Halloween as a child (didn’t we all?), you get the chance to do it all over again with your own kids. You get to say, “Don’t touch anything in that bag until we get home!” Then, you also get to command half of the loot for “chauffeur’s fee.” Yes, I have, and may I say that a Milky Way bar with Fritos corn chips can still send my taste buds orbiting into the outer reaches of the galaxy.
I miss the innocent shenanigans of those long-ago days. I miss the rides around the outskirts of Beaverdale and the gravel drives with the dust boiling up as one incoming load of spooks waited for an outgoing load to pass on their pilgrimage back to the highway, candy bags in tow.
Dorothy Gale had her flying monkeys and her Wicked Witch of the West. I have my Beaverdale back roads, Dobermann Pinschers and the guy in the white wig and bathrobe. Believe it or not, I would not trade places. Not for a Chevrolet carload of Milky Way bars.
Happy Halloween!
Debbie Wilson is a teacher at Eastbrook Middle School.
