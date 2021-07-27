Summertime and July, green meadows and blue skies. They are surely here for a reason.
What better time for hashing up the memories of childhood? The old swimming hole in the pasture, hiking to the Fort Mountain overlook, and for me, memories of my dear mother and jelly-making season. Images of blackberries on abundant bushes to be had just for the picking march across my consciousness. That was and still is, one of the benefits to living in the country.
I can visualize my father, straw hat on his head, traipsing across the pasture, a Tupperware bucket in tow. In a couple of hours he would return, the container filled to the brim with the luscious, succulent fruit, smiling and saying "Look what I found." My mother would immediately take them to wash and refrigerate, readying the pasture harvest for cobblers and, if we were lucky, several pints of blackberry jelly.
At some point, I began to pay attention to my mom's jelly-making process. Perhaps my inherited family sweet tooth had something to do with that. Anyway, it was something else to do on summer afternoons in late June and early July while I waited patiently for Fourth of July picnics and fireworks and fun.
“Oh, there’s nothing to it,” was my mother’s standard statement concerning all such goings on. “You just cook the fruit down and get your juice. Then you add your sugar and fruit pectin.”
Sure, easy enough for her, the Queen of the Jelly Pan. I would sometimes pull up a dining chair on lazy summer afternoons when there was nothing else with which to amuse myself. I would watch her stir with a gigantic metal spoon the fragrant liquid in the big enamel jelly-making pan. She would often multi-task, running out to the clothesline or answering the phone after wiping purple hands on her apron from giving the pan a good stir.
Sometimes I would take over, donating about 10 minutes of my teeny bopper girl time, then gradually hand the business back to her when the steam became too much and my dippity-do curls would start to wilt. The high point of the process would occur when the mixture actually began to “jell,” and I would watch as the pieces would slowly drop off the spoon into the boiling pan with the rest of the mixture.
“It’s done,” my mother would say, nonchalantly, and shift the pan over to the empty stove eyes before any further cooking could take place. She would next get the jelly funnel and begin to dip at first, then later to pour the liquid jelly into the waiting hot jars. I would often help at this point, placing the lids and rings on the jar necks to seal down until my father would appear with his strong farmer hands and finish the job with adept quality control. Wow! That was easy ... now I could get on with my summer afternoon, maybe in time to watch my all-time favorite soap opera, "Dark Shadows."
Then later in the evening, I would hear the familiar “pop” of the lids as they finished sealing down tight. I know now that sound was one of the sweetest of my put-together childhood, ranking right up there with the scent of honeysuckle and the call of the bobwhite quail.
But my mother wasn’t born knowing all this. Some of her culinary knowledge she stumbled upon by trial and error. One of her dark secrets was revealed to me in a later conversation. This was major! No woman who cooks, let alone a Southern woman who cooks, reveals any culinary indiscretion lightly. She confessed that once she and another family relative had mistakenly used the jam recipe to make the jelly. The end results were so good that they continued to use the recipe forever. That “oops moment” was a little like the old Reese's Peanut Butter Cups fiasco — where chocolate and peanut butter collided by mistake and turned into something good.
Most teenage girls today, and boys too, for that matter, don’t know what they’re missing, as they lounge with their iPhones clicking away. They will never have the pleasure of listening for and finally hearing the “pop” of the jar lids and knowing that, on this lovely summer afternoon, all is right with the world.
A well-known juice company used to have a familiar slogan that read something like “We couldn’t match the love your grandma put into her jellies, so we settled for a little extra flavor.”
Seriously?
The first part of that statement is correct; the second part is dead wrong. The unique flavor of blackberry jelly is truly amazing, and makes one want to do-si-do around an old farmhouse kitchen when spooned onto a hot buttered biscuit.
As my mom would say “It has a ‘zing’ to it.” What is a ‘zing’? I’m not quite sure, but I think it must have something to do with pasture blackberries picked into an old Tupperware bucket on a dew-kissed morning in June.
Women of the South know. They just do. As surely as the afternoon “pop” of the eternally sealed jars of blackberry jelly in their pantries.
Debbie Wilson is a teacher at Eastbrook Middle School.
