Debbie Wilson: Our unsung heroes

As teachers throughout the country enter into their third week of lesson planning and online staff meetings, many will look about for words of encouragement from those who have gone before and persevered through times that were less than perfect.
Even as today's ideas may help to fill us with renewed effort and strength, glimpses from decades past can also serve to help us relax and rejuvenate. Among the many useful educational articles at our disposal, a good book may be just the respite to enable us to see that we are not, and have never been, alone.
One such book comes to my mind that allows me to appreciate these difficult times of learning for those of us who labor in the field of education. Although a bestseller from the past, its message remains very timely today. The title of the book is "Christy."
Written by Catherine Marshall in the mid-1960s, "Christy" is the fictional account of a young, fresh-out-of-college teacher, Christy Huddleston, who felt compelled to answer the call for teachers sorely needed in the mountains of Appalachia. A mission school was in dire need of a position to be filled at an obscure and primitive hamlet in the mountains of East Tennessee called Cutter Gap. Amid protests from her parents, Christy saw this opportunity as an independent venture and just what she needed at the time to pull herself away from her overprotective family and debutante existence in Asheville, North Carolina.
That morning when her father left her at the train station, Christy could not have imagined what was in store. Upon her arrival at the El Pano depot, Christy had to accompany the mailman on a seven-mile trek into the hinterlands. She eventually reached her destination and met the mission staff. Her mentor was a Quaker lady, Miss Alice Henderson, who had made her home among the mountain people of Cutter Gap. She was a kind and compassionate woman who would come to guide Christy through her homesickness and many bad experiences for which no teacher course could ever have prepared her.
As Christy took on the role of the "brought-on" teacher from the flatlands, she quickly learned that her students exhibited a variety of personalities, both good and not so good. Some were from families that had feuded for decades, others were quick to let her know that boys and girls should be separated in a learning environment, and no "courtin' school" would be allowed.
Most of their fathers and grandfathers had dabbled dangerously in the moonshine trade, and none had anything close to indoor plumbing, except a metal pan and the worn path to the creek. The odors of unwashed bodies, or "funks," as the mountain people called them, were rampant in the crowded, one-room schoolhouse which also served as a location for church services on Sunday. Even so, Christy determined to do her best as her students "came to swap howdys" with her on that early mountain morning of her first day in the classroom.
For me, one of the most touching parts of the story happened when Christy was summoned to a remote mountain cabin to assist with the "laying out" of a newborn baby girl who had died as a result of parental ignorance. The mother was thrilled that Christy had brought some lace and ribbon with her, and as she tenderly ran her work-worn hands over the baby's gown, she looked up at the young teacher. "Thank you, Miz Christy," she said. "No baby in the Cove has ever had ribbons before." Christy was speechless, but as she was escorted back to the mission by the baby's grandfather, shotgun in tow to protect them from harm, she came to realize how important her position was to the Cutter Gap community, and the enormous amount of work yet to be done.
Perhaps the highest point of the story of Christy Huddleston appears when the small mountain community undergoes the tragedy of a typhoid epidemic which violently tears through the lives and families of Cutter Gap. Throughout this nightmare the mission staff stood strong, frightened but ready to help in any way they could. The mission itself was transformed into a crude hospital of sorts with the staff taking upon themselves nursing responsibilities and assisting with the heartbreaking task of burying close friends, neighbors and even students.
Despite these tribulations, Christy came to love the mountain people with their fierce beliefs, their deadly superstitions and their abject poverty. As she took the time to really listen to her students, their Anglo-Saxon heritage came bounding through, manifesting itself in ways unexpected, through their everyday language and customs. Their mountain brogue, crude though it may have been, was laced with phrases straight from Scotland and England, alive with countless narratives which spoke of earlier times.
Christy was often reminded that the forefathers of these children were the earliest settlers to America, choosing to settle in this wild, mountainous locale because it reminded them of home and gave them some protection from a prying central government. Their stubborn independence was inherited by their descendants who tended rustic homesteads, protected what was theirs, and sent their children to be educated by "brought-on feriners" in whom they placed their hard-won trust.
So, what does this have to do with our present-day dilemma? The similarities are quite evident. Like the staff at that mission school more than a century ago, our educational community, both national and local, has stepped forward, perhaps not knowing for sure the direction of the next step, to care for our students and their families, providing distance learning opportunities as well as extending daily nutritional programs and communication on a regular basis to ease other concerns that may arise. They may not always be visible during this trying time -- these unsung heroes -- but their efforts are strong and enduring until the task at hand is finished. Never doubt it.
George Bernard Shaw first coined the phrase, "Those who can, do; those who can't, teach." The many who would disagree with that statement know that it takes a special individual to be a teacher. We look at the impossible and know there is a way. And now we are waiting for that day when we will, as Christy Huddleston and countless others have done, "swap howdys" once again with those who have been entrusted to us. Carry on, colleagues!
Debbie Wilson is a teacher at Eastbrook Middle School.
