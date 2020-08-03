“We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard …” President John F. Kennedy, 1962
It all began for me in the balmy and secure days of the ‘60s. President John F. Kennedy had proclaimed earlier that before the end of the decade, the United States would send and safely return to Earth men to explore the lunar surface.
Many claimed that this feat would never happen, citing Bible verses and folk legends. Tobacco-spitting lords in overalls would discuss this in their round of general store conversations, claiming we “had no bizness up thar.”
Amid and despite all this negative talk and wonderment, I vaguely remember my mother pausing from her housework and calling me in from my little girl play to inform me that a person named John Glenn had orbited the Earth. That was the year 1962. Christa McAuliffe was attending Marian High School in Framingham, Massachusetts, and Sally Ride was not yet a teenager.
Then a tragedy occurred. There was an explosion that killed three astronauts. That was not good, I knew, and wondered how such a horrible thing could have happened to those brave men. Reality revealed that there was danger involved with this brave and noble endeavor. The “overall gang” once again had the day.
However, as episodes from the television series "Star Trek" flowed through the consciousness of millions of Americans, we began to understand that this undertaking was not only possible but probable. Capt. James T. Kirk made everything look so easy and dashing and smooth from the confines of the starship Enterprise. Could space travel for the average person be far away?
Of course, few people had considered counting the cost of such a dynamic undertaking. Most of the citizens of the United States seemed happy and excited each time a moon mission was announced, and rightly so. This was the turbulent '60s. We had lost a president, and the war in Vietnam was taking its toll on our sons, fathers and brothers. We were a people desperately in need of a victory, something to make us proud.
Those brave young men in astronaut dress became our heroes. Their names were always presented to the media in triplicate: Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins; Grissom, White and Chaffee; and so on. We came to know their faces — still young and exuberant, their bright and hopeful eyes clearly focused on the galactical future as they posed for the cover of Life magazine.
On a personal level, the efforts of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) really began to grab my attention that night of Christmas Eve 1968, when astronauts Borman, Lovell and Anders were orbiting the moon. As I recall, my family had gathered to open gifts, and I can remember sitting on the sofa beside the Christmas tree in the living room. At some point our conversation was interrupted by a news flash that directed our attention to the television screen. The dancing gray and black graphics began to focus, and the planet Earth slowly emerged, in cloudy video, for everyone who lived upon it and possessed a television set — an earthrise, never seen before, in such a way. The words from the Old Testament book of Genesis resounded across the airwaves, uttered by these magnificent heroes in the module — a night to be remembered!
As a teacher of young people, I naturally try to instill in my students something of the excitement of those now far-off days. I attempt to make them understand that to reach the moon was a near impossible task, that the effort required teamwork and knowledge and math and patience. It took many of those black-necktied individuals at NASA working tirelessly behind the scenes to achieve success part by part in the drama of space exploration. I attempt to instill in them the flame of excitement and pride which I and millions of other people of my generation felt.
They seem unimpressed as they glance at me from their byproducts of computer-driven activities. Their expressions reveal their thoughts: Haven’t we always done this? What is so good and teachable about knowing this? What is the benefit?
Then, at last, I understand. It’s a little like my grandfather trying to teach me the miracle of the automatic transmission.
But when I really think about it, nothing will ever compare to that day in July 1969, 51 years ago, when as billions of Earth’s citizens paused to behold and relish in the moment of a miracle, time stood still. My mother’s broom stopped ... and news commentator Walter Cronkite removed his glasses, looked around at his network colleagues and grinned. “We’re on the moon!”
