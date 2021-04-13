Deck Cheatham: Don't believe

Don't believe

... along the roadside of your belief

the advertisers, the marketers,

the profiteers of misdirection,

the snake oil salesman's pitch.

Don't believe

... on the cobbled row of wise men

those most to be pitied --

the sleepers, doubters, skeptics, naysayers, deniers

or a certain man's shadowed hanging form.

Don't believe

...on the highway of jeering crowds

your bottom line of want midst

taunters, tempters, mockers, falsifiers and weepers--

or the drumbeat of beating breasts.

Don't believe

... your cul-de-sac of despair

its bewilderment as companion,

its perpetual abstraction as end or

a final resting place for hope.

For this, too, was a day the Lord had made

for you who

believe in

... that narrow lane of immutable, immovable truth,

Marys not so contrary and Cyrenes passing by,

lilies who spin and toil not, and

blackberry winter's passing.

... dawn, your destination's end past which

stones roll heavy upon the earth

and dead among living

seek the living among the dead.

... an ending as beginning

where listless, lifeless linens lay found

while the gardener greets his mourners

peering into an empty, cavernous tomb of ceaseless

hope.

Deck Cheatham has been a golf professional for some 40 years.

