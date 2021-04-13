Deck Cheatham: Don't believe

Don't believe
... along the roadside of your belief
the advertisers, the marketers,
the profiteers of misdirection,
the snake oil salesman's pitch.
Don't believe
... on the cobbled row of wise men
those most to be pitied --
the sleepers, doubters, skeptics, naysayers, deniers
or a certain man's shadowed hanging form.
Don't believe
...on the highway of jeering crowds
your bottom line of want midst
taunters, tempters, mockers, falsifiers and weepers--
or the drumbeat of beating breasts.
Don't believe
... your cul-de-sac of despair
its bewilderment as companion,
its perpetual abstraction as end or
a final resting place for hope.
For this, too, was a day the Lord had made
for you who
believe in
... that narrow lane of immutable, immovable truth,
Marys not so contrary and Cyrenes passing by,
lilies who spin and toil not, and
blackberry winter's passing.
... dawn, your destination's end past which
stones roll heavy upon the earth
and dead among living
seek the living among the dead.
... an ending as beginning
where listless, lifeless linens lay found
while the gardener greets his mourners
peering into an empty, cavernous tomb of ceaseless
hope.
Deck Cheatham has been a golf professional for some 40 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.