Deck Cheatham: How y'all been doin'?

In the year of COVID, I miss those four walls called church. Imagine my delight when, taking respite up on the mountain, N. and I heard music across the street at the church. Seeing everyone gathering outside, we were enjoined to mosey across the lawn and sit down. Welcomed by sunshine, leaves whisking on the breeze and good conversation, a friendly usher crossed the street to say hello. Feeling at home, we heard a good sermon and witnessed their ceremonial burning of the mortgage on the new fellowship center. Gathering, even as a stranger, feels like home. I left fed and full.
Sensing I had entered a desert in my devotion time, stumbling into the church service was a needed tonic. Morning devotions had become a bit like week-old-bread -- not worth eating and best thrown out for the pigeons. So, changing things up, instead of reading to feed others, I decided to be fed. If anxiety is a response to the unknown, God answered my prayer. Allow me to give thanks to Henri Nouwen for giving me four words used in communion -- taken, blessed, broken and given -- to help me understand God's children live in his belovedness.
As those words sank into my consciousness, this old Southerner realized God's people are a gathering people. Without investigation, gathering may or may not have been invented by Southerners. But self-evident is how we have claimed it. Honed, chiseled, sharpened, a Southern gathering is so refined it's hard to tell the difference until you either hear "How y'all been doin'?," "You may kiss the bride," "Let's remember Bubba's life" or "Go Dawgs, Tigers, War Eagle, Roll Tide or wait until next year." Sometimes you hear'em all.
Southerners know things. And what we know is when the gathering is over, those good feelings felt by all come from imbibing in the familial binding of a common table, of soil and seed and season, of name and ancestry. We know we've been fed by more than the fixins and Aunt Dot's squeeze and the "Do you remember?" conversations and "Good to see y'all" goodbyes. Maybe that's why newcomers come away using the cliché, Southern hospitality. Good ol' boys and girls nod at the term but know better. To us, with all its ritual and dogma and warmth, gathering is church without the four walls and steeple. Sometimes, it's that, too.
Convinced COVID will pass, there will be a day when we say, "Do you remember the year ...?" We will look back and be glad it's over. Gathering will again bind us in God's belovedness and feed us with good feelings. Until then, Christians should know God has the unknown in hand. Until then, we can go on loving neighbor as self and God with all our strength. We can gather with God each morning and give thanks for answered prayers. And while COVID demands of me to give up gathering for now, I will not give up being Southern anytime soon.
Deck Cheatham has been a golf professional for some 40 years. He lives with his family in Dalton.
