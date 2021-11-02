Deck Cheatham: One who had ears

The preacher settled in for his first sermon at his last church. He had reached an age when life imparted its truth and he now felt compelled to be direct in his delivery. He decided he would choose for his last appointment the text from John 14:6: "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes unto the Father except through me." He knew the depth of these words from Jesus would provide ample sermons from various perspectives. This, he thought, summed up Jesus' ministry.
On this first Sunday, the church was full. Everyone was excited to hear the new preacher. They had heard much about him. Based on advance notices, comfortable might describe their preconceptions of how he would fit with the congregation. Each thought he would preach a good sermon and life would remain unchanged.
He began talking about the way. He talked about how Matthew described Jesus' ministry, how the Lord "went through Galilee teaching in the synagogues, preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all kinds of sickness and disease." Well, the congregation had heard all this before and pretty much the church was obedient in trying to do as Jesus did. Subsequent Sundays found church attendance at normal levels, but then, people were living their lives. Each was comfortable.
As his tenure progressed, the preacher moved forward. Having laid the groundwork with "the way," he began preaching about "the truth." Slowly, his tone changed. He became more serious, he told fewer anecdotes. His head and voice lowered. He made more eye contact. His words became persistent and insistent.
His sermons varied but expressed the same message. In so many words, he said, "A man can only find truth in opposition to himself, a recognition there is something outside himself, not of his true nature. Truth comes when he knows he is not the good man he perceives himself to be. It reveals itself then when the man now strives against his lesser nature, this offense he no longer wishes to exist, but which he can't let go. A man cannot know truth until discovering he is bad, then attempts to be good. And when seeking this good, he comes across the only nature in reality expressing purity, the life of Jesus Christ. Against Christ, all sin within comes to light."
Hearing the preacher's message, folks became uncomfortable. Attendance dwindled. No one spoke out loud, but each thought the preacher had gone too far. After all, each thought themselves to be a good person or some would think, I'm not really bad. Each voted with absence.
On his last Sunday, one person attended. The preacher looked at his congregant and said, "Well, since it is just us, what shall I say?" His congregant said, "Tell me of the life." He said, "The life is freedom from, from a comfort separating you from Christ, His blessed assurance." With this, the churchgoer said, "This, I believe. This, I want." The preacher laid hands on him and blessed him. The service ended.
Deck Cheatham has been a golf professional for some 40 years. He lives with his family in Dalton. Please visit his blog at deckcheatham.com. Email him at pga deacon@gmail.com.
