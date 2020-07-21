Deck Cheatham: The shortest way home

Anxious may best describe my mental state waiting for permission to travel to see Ellis Carrington Oberle. Born April 27, 2020, Ellis arrived one week early. She wasted no time coming into this world. Her now apparent demeanor reveals no hint of the anxiousness I felt waiting to drive eight hours to see her or the speed with which she came. Besides feeding time, she is content.
The book of Exodus offers instruction.
Contentment is not something the Israelites exhibited following their immediate exit from Egypt. I will suggest a wilderness adventure was not in their minds when Moses led them to freedom crossing the Red Sea. Wandering in the desert for 40 years, hungry for food and water and fighting enemies do not inspire a genuine sense of peacefulness and patience. I empathize.
I am most struck by a moment in their journey when Moses took leave of them and spent a long time on Mt. Sinai. Since Moses was out of sight and absent, thinking they had lost their leader, the Israelites took matters into their own hands. Collecting all the gold each could muster, aided by Aaron, they fashioned for themselves a golden calf to worship now.
Like the Israelites waiting for Moses, isn’t present day culture also impatient, dispensing with God in favor of man-made gods?
The parallel turns me inward to ask myself pointed questions. Am I not also impatient, taking matters into my hand, going it alone — daily? Do I not also strain with a desire for God to be a god I can touch, a god of tangibility and “now,” a god I control and mold toward my thinking? Every “now” is a Christian’s test. My “nows” tempted me and I failed often.
There are no shortages of metaphors in the Israelites wandering. Each Christian, believing when grace arrives, free, must journey from that belief to understanding through study, sensing God’s presence and becoming a doer of the word. The journey is fraught with peril, frustration, misdirection, stubbornness, delay and recoil when God calls. Even Peter denied Christ in the crunch. I am thankful God’s kingdom outweighs failure.
Proverbs 4: 26 says, “Ponder the path of your feet, and let all your ways be established.” The word “let” informs the wise.
Writer C.S. Lewis writes, “I may repeat ‘Do as you would be done by’ till I am black in the face, but I cannot really carry it out till I love my neighbor as myself: and I cannot learn to love my neighbor as myself till I learn to love God: and I cannot learn to love God except by learning to obey Him.' And so, as I warned you, we are driven on to something inward — driven on from social matters to religious matters. For the longest way round is the shortest way home.”
And when I look into young Ellis’ contented eyes, I am home.
“Those who have ears to hear, let them hear” (Matthew 11:15, NKJV).
Deck Cheatham has been a golf professional for some 40 years. He lives with his family in Dalton. Please visit his blog at deckcheatham.com. Email him at pgadeacon@gmail.com.
