Growings On: Addressing concerns about antibiotic resistance

Antibiotic drugs, or antimicrobials, have been used successfully to treat diseases caused by bacteria for more than a century. These drugs have proved to be lifesaving for people who might have died from infections without treatment.
Microorganisms are constantly adapting to their environments. Mutations and acquisition of novel genes can lead to a capacity to resist drugs used to eliminate them. Resistance may result in drugs that are less effective than usual, but sometimes leads to total ineffectiveness. In the U.S., antibiotic-resistant infections occur annually in nearly 2 million people, causing more than 23,000 deaths.
Emergence of antibiotic resistance stems largely from overuse of antibiotics in humans and animals. In the U.S., one third to half of all antibiotics prescribed to humans are unnecessary or incorrectly prescribed.
Intensifying concerns about antibiotic resistance has prompted changes in antibiotic use to prevent and treat illness in livestock and poultry. Farmers have been urged to phase out the indiscriminate use of antibiotics in cattle, pigs and chickens raised for meat. Federal guidelines now require veterinary oversight to authorize use of antibiotics important to human medicine in cattle feed and water. These drugs are now prohibited for use in growth promotion.
Brent Credille, assistant professor of beef production medicine at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, became interested in antibiotic resistance after investigations in Georgia cattle with bovine respiratory disease showed they had an antibiotic-resistant strain of the bacterium Mannheimia haemolytica.
Credille and his team tested specific populations of calves in Georgia to determine the prevalence of antibiotic resistance. First, his team took upper airway swabs before the animals were mass administered an antibiotic for disease prevention. Only 16% of calves carried the bacteria that cause respiratory disease. But, when a second sample was taken 14 days later, almost 75% of the calves were carrying M. haemolytica bacteria, despite having received an antibiotic. Almost all of the bacteria found in these calves were of a multi-drug resistant strain, Credille said. “There’s no question that the use of antimicrobials in beef cattle production affects resistance to multiple different antimicrobial drugs,” he said.
Colistin is a drug considered a “last resort” antibiotic because it is one of the few options available to treat certain complicated infections. The World Health Organization labels it as one of the highest priority and critically important antibiotics for human medicine. Use of colistin in medicine is now having the same resistance problem due to resistance genes that have been found in nearly every country. These genes have spread by “hitchhiking” via people, animals and foods around the world.
To better understand the problem and how it can be stopped, UGA food scientist Issmat Kassem is tracking mobile colistin-resistance (MCR) genes, which were originally found in China in 2016, and how they spread through travel and food trade. These genes threaten the effectiveness of colistin against bacterial infections. Their emergence has been associated with animal farming. Colistin was used as a feed additive in animal production in many countries, until it was banned due to the emergence of the MCR genes.
When food enters a country, it’s normally tested in order to be deemed suitable, meaning it has no viruses or bacteria that can harm humans. But it could harbor harmless bacteria that carry these MCR genes, which can then potentially be transmitted to other pathogenic bacteria in the country that imported the food.
MCR genes don’t just arrive on food. International travelers have been found to acquire those genes abroad and carry them back to their countries or other destinations. Controlling the spread of MCR via travel is unfeasible, because testing could be costly and intrusive. Instead, Kassem, recommends that every country implement mechanisms to control MCR in order to limit the spread of these genes globally.
“The current mechanism must include strict guidelines for reducing the use of colistin in agriculture and regulating its use in medicine,” he said.
“MCR genes can occur in our gut without problems but can then can jump to other bacteria that can cause problems,” said Kassem. “If the animal or food is imported with bacteria carrying MCR, it can spread easily in the country of importation.”
Antimicrobial resistance became a lot more problematic with the advent of COVID-19, according to Kassem.
“We’re getting to the point that antibiotics might not be working," he said. "There are a limited number of antibiotics in the pipeline. So, we need to preserve what we have already until other solutions are available.”
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
