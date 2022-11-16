The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center in an ENSO (El Niño, La Niña and the Southern Oscillation) outlook issued this fall indicated a high likelihood that the current La Niña will last through fall, and a good chance that it will last through March 2023.
University of Georgia Agricultural Climatologist Pam Knox commented, “Typically, a La Niña winter in the Southeast means an increased likelihood of warmer than normal temperatures and drier than usual precipitation, especially in areas in southern Alabama and Georgia and into Florida. However, this is a statistical likelihood, so there is a chance that we might see conditions that are not typical, especially if there is another climate event like a Sudden Stratospheric Warming that affects our region, similar to the one that hit the central U.S. down into Texas in February 2021.
“If we have a typical La Niña winter, the warm conditions could lead to more overwintering of diseases and pests as well as dry soils in spring, so farmers should take that into account in their planning for next year.”
Weather forecasters face the challenge of using current observations to predict future outcomes. Contemporary forecasters benefit from access to very precise, greatly expanded observations of current conditions compared to their predecessors.
Further benefit is derived from the massive accumulation of historical observations.
However, the patterns of air circulation in the atmosphere and water circulation in the oceans, which have major impacts on resulting weather, are chaotic and difficult to anticipate. Keep in mind that while weather maps often diagram two-dimensional circulation patterns, both the atmosphere and oceans have three dimensions in which fluids can circulate, adding considerable complexity.
Climatologists have made considerable use of the ENSO system. This system describes the circulation patterns in the Pacific which are described at times as El Niño or La Niña conditions.
Simultaneous observation of several patterns leads to the conclusion that La Niña exits.
Surface ocean temperatures in a particular portion of the Pacific are cooler than normal, these cooler conditions are expected to persist for several months and a strengthening atmospheric pattern called a Walker circulation is observed. A Walker circulation is associated with lower precipitation over the central Pacific and greater rainfall over Indonesia.
These circulation patterns tend to be cyclical, and El Niño conditions are associated with warmer than normal surface Pacific temperatures and related atmospheric circulation.
Observation of these apparently remote patterns is useful in anticipating weather conditions in North America, partly because of the general west to east movement of the atmosphere. Access to historical weather information allows forecasters to associate current conditions in the Pacific with probabilities of future conditions further east. Prediction based on the ENSO system is complicated, however, because La Niña conditions may be relatively weak or strong. As patterns cycle, a weak “signal” may increase or decrease to conditions described as “neutral.”
Forecasters are insistent that there’s never a “sure thing” when it comes to predicting the weather, especially long-term predictions of several months. Previous experience with the ENSO system increases the confidence of forecasts when either El Niño or La Niña conditions are strong.
NOAA winter forecasts are closely associated with the current and anticipated La Niña. Winter is more likely to be warmer and drier than normal in Georgia and the neighboring areas of the Southeast. Temperatures are more likely to be above normal across the state. That prediction covers most areas of the Southeast.
A forecast for warmer than normal temperatures may be good news for those that don’t appreciate the cold, but winter is still winter and a few degrees warmer than normal for the season will not remove the potential for risks generally related to cold weather.
It is wise to make preparations for cold weather, especially if outdoor activities are on the schedule. We depend on vehicles to transport us, but also to keep us warm as we travel. Making certain that vehicles are prepared for cold weather is wise.
Being stranded because of snow or sleet may be a remote possibility, but it’s always better to be prepared than to be caught by surprise.
Losing power could happen to either a home or a vehicle. Preparing winter survival supplies and making sure they’re up to date could prevent unfortunate outcomes.
Long-term weather forecasts are always expressed as probabilities, indicating some level of uncertainty.
We are blessed that the change of seasons is always certain, and knowing that it is always colder in the winter allows us to prepare, regardless of the forecast probabilities.
