Together, fruits and nuts contribute nearly $2 billion to Georgia’s agriculture economy. Pecans and peaches produced in middle and south Georgia are major components of that sector. In north Georgia, both grapes and apples are important commodities.
Commercial wine production is currently occurring in all 50 states. Georgia’s growing wine industry has an annual impact of more than $7 million on the state’s economy. New growers, or those curious about wine production, may have questions about whether the vineyard business makes sense for them.
Growing wine grapes and developing your own vintage beverage is far from a trivial pursuit! Cultivating European, or vinifera, wine grapes is hard work. “People have a romantic vision of what it means to own a winery, but the reality is that it’s not easy and you can lose a lot of money if you’re not careful,” said Cain Hickey, a viticulture specialist with University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.
UGA Extension is holding a workshop specifically for Georgia grape growers on March 17 in Ellijay. Topics include disease and insect control and other critical components of an integrated pest management program for vineyards.
“Vineyard managers ask questions year-round relative to how to set up and administer an efficacious program for management of diseases and insects,” said Paula Burke, UGA Extension coordinator in Carroll County. In the workshop, vineyard managers will learn the skills and increase knowledge and confidence to develop effective spray programs incorporating resistance management, she said.
The workshop will include an overview of major pathogens and insects and critical times to manage them. Producers will work in small groups with UGA specialists to develop example grape-spray programs. The day-long session begins with registration at 9:30 a.m., includes lunch and will conclude at 3 p.m. A maximum of 20 participants will be accepted. To register for the Ellijay session, call Ashley Hoppers at (706) 632-3061 or email her at aahoppers@uga.edu.
High genetic variability contributes to more than 7,500 known varieties and cultivars of apple. Many of these are chance seedlings. At one point there were close to 1,600 cultivars grown in the South. In 2010 the genome of Golden Delicious, whose parent is Grimes Golden, was sequenced. It contained about 57,000 genes, the highest number of any plant genome studied to date and more genes than humans.
Since apples must be cross-pollinated, planting seeds from a particular fruit will not have the same characteristics as the mother tree. When a desirable variety is identified, cuttings from that tree are taken and propagated asexually. This type of propagation, also referred to as clonal, can be done by rooting these cuttings, but most often it is done through grafting. Grafting attaches a branch or scion of a desired variety to a rootstock or branch of another variety.
To learn how to graft, the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension office in Cherokee County will be hosting two apple-grafting sessions on Thursday, March 26, at the Ball Ground Community Center. The classes are from 2 until 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 until 8 p.m. and the registration cost is $35.
Each session will begin with a lecture on the science behind grafting, followed by a fully hands-on lesson. Participants will be provided with all the materials needed to graft, including five semi-dwarf rootstocks and a variety of scions to choose from.
This type of propagation sounds advanced, but it is quite simple. Last year, 62 people from across the state attended our grafting class and all but a handful had no prior grafting experience. By following up with last year’s participants, we found that the average success rate of the grafts was 80%. For more information on how to register for one of the upcoming sessions, call the Cherokee County Extension office at (770) 721-7803.
On Tuesday, March 17, the second Lunch ‘n Learn Session will be held at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Brenda Jackson, County Extension coordinator for Murray County, will cover the topic Perennials for Pollinators from 12:12 to 12:44 in the library classroom. During the third Lunch ‘n Learn Session on April 7, Ashley Hoppers, County Extension coordinator for Gilmer and Pickens counties will present “Fruit Trees, Bushes and Brambles” to discuss home grown fruit production and management.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
