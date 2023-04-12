I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, spring is in the air and so is the pollen. When allergies are at their worst it’s a good time to be outside, getting things ready for the coming garden season.
University of Georgia Extension Climatologist Pam Knox said, “Both April and April to June outlook maps shows the likelihood of having warmer than normal temperatures during those periods…There is no real tendency towards wetter or drier conditions for either the April period or the April to June period.”
What does this mean exactly? It means there’s a 40-50% chance of above normal temperatures for late spring/early summer and precipitation could be either above or below normal.
What should you be doing right now? If you haven’t already done so, get that soil test done. That’s really the best way to know how much fertilizer your lawn or garden needs. We still have chances of a frost through mid-April but you can go ahead and start your seeds now — beans, melons, cucumber, okra, tomato, peppers, etc. Start a second round of seeds around the end of April, early May so you’ll have them ready to plant to extend your overall growing season.
Cultivate between your rows when the soil is dry, to control weeds and provide aeration to the plant roots. Mulch between rows to help control moisture and keep soil. Side dress with fertilizer as needed. Vegetable plants can be heavy, medium or light feeders based on their fertilizer requirements. You can find where your veggies fall in “Vegetable Gardening in Georgia” (https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=C963).
Other chores in the landscape:
• Once spring green-up is done, fertilize your warm-season lawn — Bermuda, zoysia or centipede, repeat again in June.
• When choosing annual flowers for the landscape, pick plants with lots of unopened buds so you get the beauty of a full bloom. Also, gently tip the plant into your hand and check the roots to be sure they are white and healthy.
• If your spring bulbs are done flowering you can cut the leftover stalks to the ground but let the foliage die back naturally as the leaves are needed to replenish the bulbs for next year’s bloom.
• If you’ve kept last year’s mums you can lift, divide and replant them as soon as new shoots appear. Each clump will grow into a new plant for beautiful fall color. You’ll want to pinch out the top when they reach about four inches to thicken them out.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
