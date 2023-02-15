Root rot, leaf spots and fruit rots are just a few of the problems that can infect your vegetable garden each year. Wilt and blights caused by bacterial or viral diseases can also occur with regularity.
Four primary types of organisms cause diseases in plants: fungi, bacteria, nematodes and viruses. Georgia summers are often humid and warm, so your vegetable garden is more susceptible to diseases caused by fungi and bacteria. Scout your garden regularly to watch for symptoms. Better yet, manage your garden so you stand a good chance of preventing them.
Start your prevention plan by choosing a garden site that is well drained. Don’t plant in an area that stands wet for long periods. You also want it to be in a sunny location as vegetables need about eight hours of sunlight to flourish. Give your vegetables plenty of room to grow; dense plantings decrease air circulation which will increase humidity around the plant, giving moisture for plant pathogens. Sun and good air circulation speed the drying of foliage, reducing issues like powdery mildew.
Another step in the prevention plan is crop rotation. Planting the same thing in the same spot year after year feeds the buildup of pathogens in the soil. You should only plant the same type or closely-related vegetable in the same spot every 3-5 years. Your list of vegetable families is listed below; rotate vegetables with other vegetables outside of that group.
• Alliaceae (chives, garlic, leeks and onions).
• Brassicaceae (broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, mustard, radish and turnips).
• Cucurbitaceae (cantaloupes, cucumbers, honeydew melons, pumpkins, squash and watermelons).
• Fabaceae (all beans, English peas and Southern peas).
• Solanaceae (eggplant, peppers, potatoes and tomatoes).
• Asteraceae (lettuce).
• Poaceae (corn).
• Malvaceae (okra).
• Chenopodiaceae (spinach).
• Apiaceae (carrots).
Many plant diseases can be on or in the seed. Buy seed from a reputable dealer because it’s difficult to distinguish healthy seed from diseased seed. Make sure you follow directions on when and how to plant them. Using disease-resistant transplant varieties is another way of controlling vegetable diseases in your garden. Resistance traits are usually listed as abbreviations after the cultivar name in seed catalogs and on plant tags.
“Trap crops” can reduce virus diseases carried by small insects. Plant a few rows of a crop like rye or corn around your main garden. This will tempt insects to feed there first, reducing the risk of diseases some small insects are known to carry.
When watering, avoid splashing soil onto plant foliage.
If possible, irrigate by running water between the rows, using soaker hoses or drip irrigation. Use a mulch layer of straw, bark, shredded paper or plastic to keep soil from splashing onto plants and keep fruit from touching bare ground.
If you use tobacco, wash hands thoroughly before handling plants. This will prevent the spread of tobacco mosaic virus, which can infect many kinds of vegetables, particularly tomatoes and peppers.
After harvest, remove and destroy all plants from the garden, and sanitize your garden equipment.
This will reduce the overwintering of disease-causing organisms.
You can learn more about disease management in your vegetable garden at https://secure.caes.uga.edu/extension/publications/files/pdf/C%20862_6.PDF.
If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
