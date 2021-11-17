In September, the Georgia Department of Agriculture's Animal Health Division confirmed the presence of the Haemaphysalis longicornis tick, otherwise known as the Asian longhorned tick. It was found affecting a cow in Pickens County, in the northern part of the state.
This is the first case of the invasive tick identified in Georgia, and while it is native to eastern Asia, an investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the tick’s presence in this area.
In 2017 the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed the tick was present in the U.S. as it has been identified in several states in the eastern part of the country. The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website provides information about this new North American resident.
Ticks may not seem dangerous, but they can cause disease and even death in livestock and pets. There are hundreds of tick species in the world, about 10% of these species are found in the United States.
While the impact of this tick is known in other parts of the world, scientists are still studying how they may affect U.S. agriculture, and our environment. The Asian longhorned tick can be found anywhere in the environment, but may prefer tall grasses and wooded areas. They like to hitch a ride on people, pets, livestock and wild birds. These ticks attach to and feed on a great variety of domestic animals and wildlife hosts.
In other countries, Asian longhorned ticks are also called bush ticks, cattle ticks or scrub ticks. They are native to eastern Asia, but were introduced into Australia, New Zealand and the western Pacific Islands. They are known to carry pathogens, which can cause disease and may also cause distress to the host from their feeding in large numbers. For example, a dairy cow may have a 25% decrease in milk production after becoming a host. To date, the Asian longhorned tick samples collected and studied in the United States did not carry pathogens.
Asian longhorned ticks are light brown in color and are very small, often smaller than a sesame seed. They are difficult to detect, given their small size and quick movement. In fact, the adult female is only about the size of a pea when it is full of blood. Males are rare, and the female ticks can reproduce without a male. It only takes a single tick to create a population in a new location.
Unlike other ticks, a single female Asian longhorned tick can produce offspring — 1,000 to 2,000 eggs at a time — without mating. That means individual animals could each host hundreds to thousands of ticks. This can cause great stress on a heavily infested animal and result in reduced growth and production. A severe infestation can kill the animal from excessive blood loss.
In the United States, the tick has been found in or near counties with large horse, cattle and sheep populations. To protect against infestations, producers should complete regular tick treatments for their animals.
Farmers should check their livestock for ticks regularly. Keeping grass and weeds trimmed and clearing away brush on feedlots and pastures are important tick prevention practices. The Asian longhorned tick does not discriminate. They will and can use a human or a pet as a host just the same as livestock or wildlife.
Tick exposure can occur year-round, but tick species are generally most active during warmer months. Spending time outside walking your dog, camping, gardening or hunting puts you at risk of contact with ticks.
Many people get ticks in their own yard or neighborhood. Check your clothes and your body for ticks after coming indoors. Ticks should be removed immediately because they can carry diseases that affect human health.
Wildlife can transport and maintain tick populations in new areas. Controlling ticks on livestock, pets and in landscaped areas can reduce the chances of wildlife becoming infested and help protect livestock from ticks.
To reduce tick habitats, maintain a significant distance between lawn or pastures and wooded areas. Keep grass height low and remove weeds and brush from bordering wooded areas. Use fencing to create barriers between your yard or pasture and wildlife.
Remove ticks immediately from people or animals. Use fine-tipped tweezers if possible. If tweezers are not an option, shield your fingers with tissue paper, a foil-covered gum wrapper or plastic sandwich bag.
Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible, pulling upward with steady, even pressure. Do not twist the tick as you remove it — this may cause the mouth parts to remain in the skin, increasing the risk of infection.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.