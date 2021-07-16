Boxwood, sometimes referred to as Common Box (Buxus sempervirens), is a shrub native to southern Europe and adjacent regions of Africa and Asia that has been cultivated for centuries. Dense evergreen foliage and compact growth habit make it popular for borders and hedges in home landscapes and even formal gardens.
A fungal disease, boxwood blight, first identified in North Carolina and Connecticut in the fall of 2011, has increased the difficulty of using boxwood in landscapes.
Boxwood blight disease was confirmed in the Buckhead area of Georgia in July 2014. Rapid defoliation is a characteristic symptom of boxwood blight that separates it from other boxwood diseases, and it can move quickly through landscapes, especially with wet weather. Leaves infected with boxwood blight develop leaf spots, turn brown and readily drop from the plant, leaving bare stems and black stem lesions visible. Leaf spots can develop within days of infection, and defoliation occurs within two weeks.
Once infected, boxwood blight cannot be treated using curative fungicide applications. Once detected, infected plants and leaf debris should be bagged and removed to prevent disease spread. Because spores are so infectious, sanitation must be a priority. Tools, shoes and clothing must be disinfected to reduce spreading fungal spores to healthy boxwoods.
A new pest further jeopardizes existing boxwood plantings and reinforces the value of considering alternatives for new shrub installations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed that the box tree moth (Cydalima perspectalis) has been found in the United States.
It was imported into the country via boxwoods shipped from Ontario. Shipments most likely came between August 2020 and April 2021 and were delivered to 25 retail locations within Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio and South Carolina and a distribution center in Tennessee.
Native to East Asia, the box tree moth has become a serious pest in Europe. Box tree moths are about 1.5 inches across and occur with two color patterns. The moth observed in Canada has white wings with brown borders. In Europe, it is almost entirely dark brown with characteristic white specks on the forewings. Caterpillars are almost an inch long and yellow to lime green with dark stripes. They eat boxwood leaves and bark and can quickly defoliate and even kill large hedges. Caterpillars also create unsightly webbing within plants which protects them from predators and could reduce insecticide efficacy.
In an effort to contain and manage the pest, APHIS issued a federal order to halt importation of host plants from Canada, including boxwood, Euonymus and holly. In addition, APHIS is coordinating closely with the affected states to (1) find and destroy the imported plants in the receiving facilities, (2) trace imported plants that were sold to determine additional locations of potentially infected boxwood, (3) provide box tree moth traps and lures for surveys in the receiving facilities and other locations that received potentially infected boxwood and (4) prepare outreach materials for state agriculture departments, industry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists stationed along the Canadian border and the public.
Tim Daly, University of Georgia Agriculture & Natural Resources extension agent for Gwinnett County, has suggested several shrubs which could be considered as alternatives to boxwood. He advises that plants chosen should meet desired characteristics and be suitable for the site.
“Several hollies can be planted in place of boxwoods. Dwarf yaupon hollies have finely textured leaves and are tolerant of harsh conditions as long as they have adequate sunlight and well-drained soil. Burford hollies have a coarser texture but can also be a substitute for boxwoods. Inkberry hollies are low-growing shrubs that are native to South Georgia and produce black berries later in the season.
"Several varieties of Japanese hollies including Compacta, Convexa and Helleri are suitable. Wax myrtles are another alternative. The plants have fine-textured light green; fragrant foliage is used as shrubs or small trees in the landscape. Like the inkberries, they are native to South Georgia. Wax myrtles thrive in many conditions but do need full sun to part shade. They produce gray clusters of one-eighth-inch berries on the previous year’s growth that is favored by many species of birds.
"Dwarf loropetalum is a coarse-textured evergreen shrub with burgundy foliage and pink to white flowers in early spring. They are best used in mass plantings and are suitable for foundation plantings and screens. They are seldom troubled by pests and require minimal maintenance once established.”
Boxwoods may still be planted, but be aware of the risk of damage from boxwood blight or boxwood tree moth.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
