On Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9:31 a.m., astronomical orientation meant the sun was exactly above the Earth’s equator. Astronomers refer to this relationship as an equinox. Days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, but on the day of the equinox, the length of daytime and nighttime are equal. The path of the sun proceeds from due east to due west on the day of the equinox as well. Since solar radiation is the primary source of heat, shorter days lead to cooler temperatures.
Day length and temperature provide regulating triggers for a host of natural processes associated with autumn. Leaves mature, turn colors and fall; birds and butterflies begin migration; fruits and vegetables mature for harvest; and wild animals grow thicker coats.
Although cooler temperatures should be anticipated, predictions from the Climate Prediction Center suggest that October and the October through December period are both expected to be warmer than normal in our region. In Georgia, away from the coast, precipitation could be drier than normal for October. For the upcoming three-month period, chances are about equal for above or below normal rainfall. A stabilizing La Niña is expected to lead to warmer than normal temperatures for January through March, with drier than normal conditions across most of the region.
Cooling fall temperatures will signal behaviors for fall insects that may be household pests. UGA Extension entomologist Dan Suiter warns homeowners to be on the lookout for a particularly problematic ant called the Asian needle ant. This invasive species was first reported in the U.S. in the 1930s in Decatur, Georgia.
“For decades this ant hasn’t been considered an issue, but over the past several years population sizes have exploded, and they are now a major pest in Georgia, especially in the northeast and northwest,” explained Suiter.
Unlike the more widely known fire ant or Argentine ant, the Asian needle ant does not build mounds, so it can be difficult to spot this ant species. They establish colonies of up to a couple thousand ants by nesting under logs, stones and bark. When disturbed, they can deliver a very painful sting, similar to fire ants, but the venom can be quite toxic — even fatal, in some cases, should sting victims suffer from anaphylaxis.
Many pest ant species lay down pheromones to help establish a well-defined foraging trail for other ants of the same colony to locate food sources, but the Asian needle ant does not forage in this manner. They instead exhibit a very unusual behavior called “tandem carrying,” where one female worker ant will carry another worker ant in her mandibles. Once a food source is located, she will put her sister down and they will forage together.
“The other interesting and somewhat alarming thing about this species is its ability to quickly devastate other native ant species by either taking over their nest sites, consuming their food or by directly preying upon them,” Suiter said. “In the spring while temperatures are still cool, the Asian needle ant will become active and begin establishing colonies before other ant species, so they tend to dominate available habitat earlier and are driving local extinctions of other ant species where we’ve seen them colonizing.”
Extension agents and forest service employees have been reporting higher incidences of this species in the last few years, especially in Northeast Georgia.
“We’re not exactly sure of their range yet, but they are probably not as common in South Georgia as they are in North Georgia,” said Suiter.
“Argentine ants are what most of us call ‘sugar ants.’ They don’t really bother us during the summer, as they spend most of their time in trees foraging for honeydew from aphids and scale insects,” said Suiter. “This species can have hundreds of queens within a colony, so they spend all summer building their colonies and this is the time of year that population sizes peak — just before coming indoors — so they quickly become a nuisance of homeowners right about now and into winter.”
Suiter recommends heading off issues now before they become a problem in the upcoming weeks and months. He tells homeowners to clean up outside of structures to help prevent these ants from collecting and moving indoors.
“Argentine ants thrive in mulch and leaf litter because they hold moisture, so horticultural mulches and leaf litter should be minimized. Try not to allow leaf litter to collect in gutters and around the base of homes,” instructed Suiter.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
