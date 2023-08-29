Heat stress can affect people, animals and plants. The interaction of heat and humidity creates a heat sensation beyond air temperature alone.
A calculation of this interaction gives us the Heat Index, an estimate of how hot we really feel under the temperature and humidity conditions if we’re standing in the shade. For example, if the outdoor temperature is 86 degrees Fahrenheit and the humidity is 60%, we feel like the temperature is 91 degrees, or five degrees warmer. That’s because the high humidity reduces evaporation of our sweat, reducing the ability of our bodies to cool off. If we’re in the sun, or the winds are strong and dry, the heat index is higher.
When we heat up faster than we can cool down, we’re at risk of heat stress or heat stroke, a more severe, life-threatening, heat-related illness. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 650 people die each year from heat-related illness. The highest fatality rate occurs among men (69%), followed by adults age 65 and older (36%). Most heat-related deaths happen between May and September. Below are the warning signs of heat stress and heat stroke and how to treat each condition.
Warning signs and treatments for heat-related illnesses
• Heat stress warning signs: Heavy sweating. Paleness. Muscle cramps. Tiredness. Weakness. Dizziness. Headache. Nausea or vomiting. Fainting.
Actions to take: Drink cool water. Seek shade or air-conditioned place. Rest. Cool off with a cool shower, bath or moist towels applied to the skin.
• Heat stroke warning signs: Body temperature more than 103 degrees Fahrenheit. Lack of sweating. Red, hot, dry skin. Strong, rapid pulse. Throbbing headache. Dizziness. Confusion. Nausea. Loss of consciousness.
Actions to take: Move to shade. Apply cool water from any available source — hose, shower, swimming pool, water bottle — to the person's skin. Call 911 for medical assistance.
The following signs may indicate heat stress in animals:
• Rapid or open mouth breathing.
• Excess panting.
• Increased heart rate.
• Drooling or foaming at the mouth.
• Difficulty breathing.
• Collapse or seizure.
To prevent heat stress in animals, increase the availability of water during summer, limit physical activity to the cooler morning and evening hours, provide shade and increase air circulation where possible.
To monitor the heat index, download the free OSHA-NIOSH (Occupational Safety and Health Administration-National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) Heat Safety Tool app, available for android and Iphones.
The best way to prevent summer weather-related injuries is to be weather-aware and take precautions when working and playing outdoors.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
