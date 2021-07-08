The University of Georgia Department of Entomology, part of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, has the distinction of operating the world's only research black fly colony. The University of Georgia Black Fly Research and Resource Center was recently awarded funding for a second year in support of research activity by the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
This NIH contract raises total federal funding for the center to over $200,000 and supports a collaborative effort between NIH/NIAID, the UGA Department of Entomology and the lab of Danny Mead, professor in the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine. Other investigators include entomology professor Darold Batzer, Extension entomologist Elmer Gray and Ray Noblet, former head of the Department of Entomology.
Unlike mosquitos, which require still water for population expansion, gnats, more appropriately identified as black flies, require clean, flowing water to support multiplication. Heavy rains have increased flows in many rivers and streams in northern areas of the state. Increased flows have led to ideal conditions for larval black flies.
The term gnat describes many different kinds of small flies. Therefore, the gnats referred to by South Georgians are different from the gnats, or black flies, produced in the rivers and streams of North Georgia. Improving water quality in North Georgia’s streams and rivers has also enhanced the habitat for black fly larvae. Beginning with enactment of the Clean Water Act in 1972, water quality in Georgia’s rivers has improved allowing black flies to recolonize many of the rivers and streams where they once occurred in Georgia.
According to Gray: “Adult black flies deposit their eggs in the rivers, either on the surface or attached to trailing vegetation and debris. The eggs hatch, and the larvae, which have large silk glands, attach to substrates that are exposed to flowing water via silk pads and rows of tiny hooks at the base of their abdomens. The attached larvae extend into the current and filter particles out of the passing water with their fan-like mouths to filter food from the water. They are not picky. They catch everything less than 100 microns in size, digesting bacteria, algae and detritus while letting the rest pass through. One species typically overwinters as eggs, which hatch as the water temperatures rise in the spring and produce multiple generations over the summer and through October, or as flow and temperature conditions dictate.”
Black flies are considered the third-most important arthropod vector and pest after mosquitoes and ticks due to their aggressive biting behavior and because they transmit the filarial nematode that causes onchocerciasis, also known as river blindness, the second-most common cause of blindness due to infection after trachoma.
The UGA black fly colony is a one-of-a-kind resource that was founded in 1981 at Cornell University and has been maintained at UGA since 1999. Because black flies require flowing water to complete their life cycle, the colony simulates this environment with nine aquatic rearing units that create miniature rivers for the larval and pupal stages to develop. Each unit can support approximately 300,000 larvae. Adult flies emerge within the rearing units and are captured, mated and provided moistened substrates to serve as egg-laying sites.
The colony has been used for a variety of research projects through the years, including a wide range of vector transmission, environmental monitoring, vector control and larval feeding studies. Current research being conducted in the laboratory involves larvicidal efficacy evaluations, topical repellent evaluations and growth studies related to climate change. The laboratory also serves as a preferred site for teaching and educational outreach visits for a wide range of students.
The Black Fly Research and Resource Center will work in parallel with the NIH-supported Filariasis Research Reagent Resource Center (FR3) that is operated through the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine under the direction of Andy Moorhead. These centers demonstrate UGA’s commitment to supporting vector biology and disease transmission research and help to support the university’s position as a center of excellence in these fields.
All stages of the black fly life cycle are maintained, live and preserved, as well as total nucleic acid extracts. These materials provide a unique opportunity for research on this important vector group and the unique biological comparisons that can be conducted with an organism that has been isolated in colonization for 40 years. The colony is pathogen-free and was genetically characterized about 20 years ago providing important baseline information.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
