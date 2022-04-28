Warm breezes and longer days stimulate the emergence and growth of a variety of plants this time of year. One plant that fares extremely well in our region is white clover. While white clover is not native to North America, it is now certainly naturalized. It occurs in all the U.S. states and all of Canada’s provinces. Vigorous growth in areas that receive little or no fertilizer, herbicide or irrigation reflect its excellent adaptation to local environmental conditions.
Nearly all clover plants display leaves composed of three leaflets, giving rise to the botanical name Trifolium. On rare occasions, plants will produce leaves containing four leaflets. “Good luck” has been conferred on the detection of a four-leaved clover because it is such a rare observation.
A decade ago, University of Georgia researcher Wayne Parrott and his research team identified the genetic markers associated with the four-leaf trait in white clover. Parrott, a Distinguished Research Professor in crop and soil sciences, also found the location of other genes that can add red coloring to white clover’s leaves. But even with markers that could be associated with the four-leaf clover trait, it isn’t exactly easy to “make your own luck.” The four-leaf trait doesn’t always show up when expected, even if the genes are present.
“It’s been a really tough trait to do,” Parrott said. “If daylight or temperatures aren’t right, you won’t see it.”
But at other times, five, six or as many as eight leaves will show up.
More recently, a second-year doctoral student at the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Vincent Pennetti, has taken on the study of the four-leaf phenomenon. Pennetti’s work in the Institute of Plant Breeding, Genetics and Genomics focuses on genetic engineering in turfgrass, but he’s also an amateur clover breeder who has gotten pretty good at spotting them in the wild. For clovers to produce four leaves, Pennetti said, it takes a combination of genes and environment, but the precise interplay of those two and other factors is still unsolved.
Pennetti’s longtime fascination with clover started while playing Little League in Long Island, New York.
“My parents really wanted me to be good at baseball,” Pennetti recalled. “I wasn’t. I am not built for sports.”
So coaches sent him to the outfield, where he would be less of a defensive liability.
“No one was hitting there,” he said. “I had nothing to do. I was just standing around looking for four-leaf clovers.”
When he learned about Parrott’s research concerning multifoliate clover genetic markers at the University of Georgia, he reached out for advice and Parrott provided pointers on plant breeding over Skype. Pennetti has been breeding clover ever since. That passion eventually brought him to Georgia to pursue his doctorate.
While his research focuses on creating better turfgrasses for the consumer market, he remains committed to white clover. He tends to a variety of ornamental clover plants at a UGA greenhouse that have been bred for decorative shapes and leaf markings; some even grow pink flowers.
Gene-editing technology has opened the door for all sorts of advances in crop sciences — not to mention the fight against deadly diseases. With enough research funding and today’s CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) technology, Pennetti said, it could be possible to create a four-leaf clover in the lab one day. But Pennetti doesn’t want to be the one to make that happen.
“It would be kind of fun, but on the other hand I don’t want to ruin the search for everybody else,” he said.
Here are a few tips for novice four-leaf clover hunters. Finding multifoliate clovers is really just a “pattern game,” said Pennetti. Looking at a patch of clover, you’ll see the typical three-leaf plants create a triangle shape with the whites of their leaves. Look for that triangle pattern to be interrupted.
“Most of the time, it’s going to be three-leaf clovers stuck right next to each, not a four-leaf clover,” he said. “But sometimes, it’s a square. And that’s actually a four-leaf clover.”
It’s best to hunt for four-leaf clovers on your feet. That will give you the distance from the ground you need to spot breaks in the pattern when trying to distinguish from your typical shamrock.
“Never go on your hands and knees,” Pennetti said. “You’re going to waste so much time.”
Don’t linger in any one patch of clover. Instead, keep moving during your search.
“Don’t spend too much time in one area,” Pennetti said. “It’s either going to be there or it isn’t.”
