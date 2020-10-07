A single plant species, brassica oleracea, has been cultivated to provide a wide variety of food plants including cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, Brussels sprouts, collard greens, Savoy cabbage, kohlrabi and gai lan. Uncultivated wild cabbage is native to the coastal areas of southern and western Europe. Studies in recent years have shown that vegetables from the brassica family have potential to prevent some cancers, contributing in part to an increase in broccoli consumption, as well as other leafy greens.
Although broccoli has been farmed for many years, it has only recently become popular in the American diet. Much of this can probably be attributed to its use on salad bars in restaurants, which has exposed many people to broccoli for the first time. Whether eaten raw, cooked with cheese sauce over the top or in a tasty soup, this vegetable is not only good, but is also quite healthy. While it may not be for everyone, broccoli is relatively easy to grow and prepare.
Broccoli has been around since Roman times, but was not heard of in America until the early 1800s. A close relative of cauliflower and other cole crops, the type of broccoli most popular in the United States is the Italian green type.
Broccoli is a cool-season crop and will not fare well in Georgia’s mid-summer heat. But fall and spring crops are commonly produced. The production of brassica crops is a profitable industry for Georgia farmers. According to the University of Georgia Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development, the state farm gate value for cabbage alone was nearly $42 million in 2018.
Broccoli is grown throughout Georgia in both the fall and spring growing seasons. A locally significant wholesale industry has developed in Southwest Georgia in recent years, and acreage devoted to broccoli production has increased. The wholesale broccoli industry fills a market window in late fall, through winter and into early spring. Plantings also occur in North Georgia, where lower winter temperatures limit late fall plantings but allow plantings later into the spring growing season.
Alternaria leaf blight, commonly referred to as head rot in broccoli has been an increasing problem for growers. University of Georgia researchers have observed increasing resistance of this pathogen to available fungicides. A new multistate project will bring together researchers from the University of Georgia and partner universities to fight this disease that thrives in warm temperatures and humidity.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded a $2.7 million Specialty Crop Research Initiative grant to UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences faculty to study the alternaria pathogens’ biology, population structure and fungicide resistance.
Due to developing fungicide resistance, head rot has severely impacted brassica production, according to Bhabesh Dutta, an associate professor of plant pathology and UGA Cooperative Extension vegetable disease specialist who is leading the multistate project. Broccoli is a high-value crop that can be affected by a number of diseases. Head rot has been a particular concern in Georgia since late 2015, but it has been reported up the East Coast since 2013. Economic losses of up to 20% have been reported in some cases. The fungus causes water-soaked spots on the head of the vegetable and dark, sooty, circular spots whose centers can fall out, leaving a shot-hole appearance.
“Growers tend to overuse fungicides that are effective and, more often, that leads to the development of resistance,” explained Dutta. “Efforts to limit losses in fields and storage have not been successful, likely due to recent shifts in pathogen population and potential resistance development QoI fungicides. This project will aid in developing molecular diagnostic tools for detecting QoI resistance in alternaria, understanding the population structure of the pathogens, and developing management strategies that will reduce losses in broccoli across the production chain, maximizing productivity and profitability.”
The team's research will build on previous surveillance work done in finding fungicide alternatives. Previous efforts to limit losses in fields have not been successful, possibly as a result of recent shifts in pathogen population and increasing resistance against fungicides.
The team of research and extension faculty will work to triangulate the disease by characterizing the pathogen or pathogens, host and environment. They will also develop diagnostic tools for identifying alternaria sp., screen commercial varieties, and evaluate production practices including nitrogen levels and irrigation, which is how the disease spreads. The team will use what they learn to conduct economic assessments.
“The ultimate goal is to give a practical management option to stakeholders, ultimately limiting losses to this disease,” said Dutta.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
