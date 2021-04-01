Many in the “grandparent generation” of which I’m a part have fond memories of swinging a net, capturing a variety of butterflies and perhaps even mounting the specimens in a collection. I’ve not seen a recent butterfly collection. Species decline is often associated with habitat loss. North American grassland birds, for example, have declined dramatically in recent decades as native prairies have been converted to crop production.
Butterflies are ecologically important because they are pollinators, herbivores and prey, making them useful indicators of changes in the environment.
“They have a really important role,” said University of Georgia entomology professor Bill Snyder, who tracks ecological and species trends and has been following reports of insect declines in recent years. “The whole idea of the ‘insect apocalypse’ is interesting to talk about, but there’s a whole lot of complexity. It really is region-specific."
Recent research by scientists in the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences has associated change in butterfly abundance with climate. Researchers found notable increases in butterfly populations centered around the Southeastern and Pacific Northwest parts of the U.S., while the Southwestern and Mountain states show a decline, a finding consistent with another recent study focused on Western butterfly trends.
The scientist team examined abundance and biodiversity trends for North American butterflies over a period of 25 years using a unique citizen-science dataset that has recorded observations of over 8 million butterflies across 456 species, 503 sites and nine ecoregions. They compared these observations with precipitation, temperature and urban and agricultural land use.
Data indicated a slight decline of less than 1% per year. Decreases in just two invasive species, the Essex skipper and small cabbage white, contributed to overall abundance declines. For different species, some populations showed decreases others increased or remained stable depending on location.
Michael Crossley, a postdoctoral researcher in the department, worked to uncover the drivers of the changes.
“There are all sorts of human-caused issues, and we sought to determine which might be causing the increases and decreases,” he said.
Average precipitation and temperature during the sampling period appeared to be the strongest drivers of this complex mosaic of abundance responses. Butterflies that are increasing in abundance might be benefiting from locally improved food resources or reduced stress in areas that have become wetter, according to the study.
“Even this complex mosaic in the changes of butterflies doesn’t mean it’s unpredictable," Crossley said. "In this case, we’re finding this single driver. Where places that are hotter and drier there are decreases, and increases in places that are wetter and cooler."
Data compiled by the North American Butterfly Association from citizen-scientist monitoring effort over the past 26 years made the investigation possible. Counts are made within a 15-mile area during the summer and are open to participation from the public.
“There are only so many entomologists in the world, and having citizen scientists going out doing these counts has provided a totally unique data set that people have never done,” Snyder said.
Data are still limited because the analysis only reaches back to 1993.
“We can’t say anything about what happened before then,” Crossley said. “For example, extensive clearing of land for agriculture had already happened a century or more ago, and our study is blind to these historical changes.”
In addition, only sites from the contiguous 48 U.S. states, Southern Canada and Alaska were analyzed, limiting the ability to predict changes in some regions, notably Mexico and Northern Canada.
“Even though it’s an amazing data set, there’s not a lot of data in Canada — so if species are moving north, we wouldn’t be able to see it in the data set,” Snyder said.
He plans to continue tracking butterflies and looking at what direction they’re moving. But the future of butterflies will likely depend on climate conditions, he says.
A related citizen science project is underway in Georgia. The third annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census is scheduled this year for Aug. 20-21. The project provides data similar to what made the butterfly research possible. Without active participation by residents the information would remain undetermined. The census website, ggapc.org, provides details about participating and even establishing a pollinator garden.
If access to space to plant pollinator friendly plants is limited, or if you’d like to grow your own vegetables, which also depends on insect pollinators, there are plots available at both the Lakeshore Community Garden and at the Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church. Call the Whitfield County Extension Office at (706) 278-8207 for community garden contact information.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
