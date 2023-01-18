Snow and ice can and will break branches and even topple trees, making them a hazard to homes and power lines. Winter wind and cold temperatures can bleach out evergreen foliage, damage bark and even kill branches, flower buds and roots.
Now, Georgia doesn’t get a lot of snow but we do get the occasional snow or ice storm along with extreme cold temperatures.
The first step will always be planting the right tree in the right place. You should select tree species that are adapted to our specific planting zone. You can find additional information on plant hardiness zones at https://www.fs.usda.gov/wildflowers/Native_Plant_Materials/Native_Gardening/hardinesszones.shtml. Most trees will do OK outside their adapted planting zone for a time but the length of life can sometimes be compromised.
Trees come in all sizes and shapes so pick one that suits your site choice when it reaches mature size, not the size when you buy it. Don’t plant too close to structures or power lines. You don’t want to spend money on a tree, work to plant it and then have to cut it down because it’s interfering with utilities or could possibly fall on your house.
Some trees are more susceptible to damage: those with co-dominant trunks (the trunks are weak at the joint and often split); upright evergreens like arborvitae and juniper; and trees with poor form such as clustered branches, narrow crotches and included bark like Bradford pear.
You can wrap smaller trees with carpet strips or heavy cloth above the weak crotches but be sure to remove them in the spring.
You can also prune to remove those extra leaders and weak branch attachments.
Repeated freezing and thawing of the soil (expansion and contraction) can lead to frost heaving, which can damage roots and heave smaller trees and shrubs out of the ground.
Reduce root damage by mulching around your trees. Six inches of mulch around your trees will help hold heat and moisture in the soil.
You can find additional information on urban forestry and other topics at https://www.warnelloutreach.org/publications.cfm#gsc.tab=0.
If you have additional questions, please call Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu.
