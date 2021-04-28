Emergence of carpenter bees is one indication that winter is past and spring has arrived. Their loud buzzing means they are often heard before they are seen. In size and appearance, carpenter bees resemble bumblebees. On close inspection, they can be distinguished from bumblebees because their abdomens are shiny, not hairy.
Classified as solitary bees, they do not occupy colonies like honeybees or bumblebees. Adults overwinter individually, often in brood tunnels constructed a year or more earlier. Winter survivors emerge and mate in the spring.
Fertilized females bore into wood, excavating a tunnel to store provisions and lay eggs. The tunnel entrance is a perfectly round hole about a half inch in diameter. The first signs of carpenter bee activity may be a tell-tale pile of coarse sawdust below the entrance hole. Sounds of tunneling activity may sometimes be heard within the wood. After boring in a short distance, the tunnel turns at a right angle and continues parallel to the wood surface. Several cells are constructed within the tunnel to house individual eggs. Working back to front, pollen (collected from spring-flowering plants) and a single egg are stored in each cell and then sealed with regurgitated wood pulp.
Hatching and maturation occur over several weeks. Stored pollen serves as a food source for the developing larvae. Later in the summer, the new generation of adult bees emerge and forage on flowers, returning to wood in the fall for hibernation as adults
The value of carpenter bees in crop pollination may be limited. In Georgia, they visit blackberry, canola, corn, pepper and pole bean, but their value on these crops is uncertain. One carpenter bee behavior is described as "robbing" flowers. Slits are cut in the side of the flower to reach nectar without contacting the flower parts containing pollen or the stigma where fertilization occurs.
Flower robbing has been a particular problem with blueberries. Access to nectar by the holes created by the robbery attracts other bee species, preventing conventional pollination behavior. Control of carpenter bee populations is recommended to blueberry growers.
This time of year carpenter bees can cause aggravation for homeowners. The large, black and yellow bees can cause unsightly holes — and in some cases significant damage to wooden structures such as eaves, porches and decks. Trusses, overhangs, wooden decks and other exposed wood on houses attract the bees. Female carpenter bees looking to nest typically prefer bare, unpainted or weathered softwoods, but bees will even nest in wood that is treated or painted. Carpenter bee larvae are large and noisy. The noise they make may attract woodpeckers, which can do further damage to wood as they hunt for the larvae.
Carpenter bees can sometimes be observed darting and diving around as well as “chasing” each other. Female carpenter bees seldom sting but will if disturbed or handled. Male carpenter bees cannot sting, but they often become aggressive and frighten people by flying around their heads.
If carpenter bees are not causing major damage around your home, consider leaving them alone. Although they are not primary pollinators for many plants, they are effective at pollinating many vegetable plants like eggplants, tomatoes and more.
In case of severe damage, the following are three methods that can be used to control carpenter bees:
• Prevention is key. Treat wood with thick coats of oil-based or latex paint or stain. It won’t make the wood “bee-proof,” but it does discourage the bees by making it less desirable to them.
• Treat the tunnels. Carpenter bees are most likely to be in their tunnels in the late evening. Just before sunset, apply an aerosol insecticide inside the hole that the carpenter bee has drilled, wait 24 hours, then plug the hole with dowel rods, plastic wood, caulk or other suitable material. Do not plug the holes without treating the inside first because the bees will simply drill their way out and all of your time and energy will have been wasted.
• Use traps. Carpenter bee traps are available at most lawn and garden centers, but results vary regarding their effectiveness.
While the boring of carpenter bees can be a nuisance, it should not be surprising. We live in a region where extensive forests were normal. Many of those trees, particularly dead and dying trees, were prime habitat for carpenter bees. To a carpenter bee, exposed lumber appears to be a logical place to construct a home.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.