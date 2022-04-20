The arrival of spring has been confirmed by the earliest blooms for several weeks. This week’s temperatures announce that summer is coming. As shades of green signal emergence of plant life of all kinds, proliferation of animal life also accompanies warming conditions. New life that’s fuzzy and cute provides delight for young and old. New life that comes with wings and six legs may be less welcome.
A familiar “buzz” may serenade our first opportunity to sit on the porch without a sweater or jacket. There’s little disagreement that holes that carpenter bees bore into our pergolas, patios, potting benches, fences and outdoor buildings are frustrating. Tiny sawdust piles in random spots around home landscapes signify the activity of these large black and yellow bees often seen flying around the wooden eaves of houses, wooden decks and wooden fences. They are often mistaken for bumblebees, but unlike bumblebees they have a black, shiny tail section.
The name, carpenter bee, results from its ability to tunnel in wood with its jaws. The bees make half-inch round holes in wood. Holes go a short distance into the wood and run horizontally with the grain for at least six inches or more. Several bees may use the same entrance hole and branch off in different directions from the main tunnel. Tunnels may go for several feet in the wood if the same entrance hole is used for several years.
Trusses, overhangs, wooden decks and other exposed wood on houses attract the bees. Wood that is treated or painted is less preferred but still susceptible to attacks. Unlike termites, carpenter bees do not consume the wood as food. Instead, they gnaw tunnels to create nesting sites. Carpenter bees overwinter in tunnels and emerge from these tunnels in early spring. In a natural setting, carpenter bees provide beneficial functions. Their tunneling contributes to the decay and reduction of dead trees. Like many insects, carpenter bees are also pollinators. Their visits to eggplants, tomatoes, blueberries and a slew of other vegetables and flowers help these plants produce crops we value.
Carpenter bees do not sting. They’re docile creatures, said Keith Delaplane, director of the Honey Bee Program at the University of Georgia. And compared to say termites, they don’t do a ton of damage to structures, Delaplane said. Your porch isn’t likely to collapse from carpenter bee damage. This is because carpenter bees reproduce at such a slow rate that you won’t get a catastrophic swarm of them. While a termite queen can live for 20 years, a carpenter bee lives for a couple of years, tops.
“All told, I kinda like the goofy guys and enjoy watching their territorial capering in spring,” Delaplane said.
Instead of trying to get rid of carpenter bees, he said, look for ways to deter them from drilling holes in your wooden structures. Consider learning how to coexist with these insects without killing them.
Carpenter bees avoid strong smells. Make a DIY (do-it-yourself) spray with essential oils, or buy a commercially-prepared product. Carpenter bees don’t like cinnamon, spearmint or peppermint, said Dan Suiter, professor of urban entomology with the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at UGA. Sprays made with those essential oils repel the creatures. The best time to put essential oils on your deck, patio posts or potting bench is in the spring, when female carpenter bees are scouting for a place to make a nest. Since female carpenter bees drill these tunnels in your deck rail to lay eggs, they’re going to put them out of sight, where they’re safe from predators and the elements.
“Be vigilant. Look for holes in places that are going to be protected from rain and probably out of your eyesight,” said Brian Forschler, a professor of entomology at UGA.
When you find a carpenter bee hole, stuff a mothball in it and then plug it with foil, wood putty or caulk, Forschler said.
“The mothball debilitates the animals that are in there and prevents them from chewing back out of your plugs.”
You can also stuff a cotton ball soaked in rubbing alcohol into the nest and then seal off the hole.
Generations of carpenter bees return to these holes year after year to nest, Suiter said.
“They literally go back to where they were born and crawl inside to lay more eggs.”
If you seal up their ancestral home, the bees may move on to another location.
