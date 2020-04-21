Growings On: Celebrating Earth Day every day

Stewardship of natural resources is a virtue recognized in most cultures. A Native American proverb states that "The land is not something we inherit from our parents; we borrow it from our children." The Dominion Mandate in the opening pages of Genesis instructs mankind to "replenish the earth."
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, with the first Earth Day celebrated in 1970 in schools and communities around the United States as a way to call attention to environmental issues. According to the Earth Day Network, the occasion is now celebrated in more than 190 counties.
With most of our country sheltering in place, we have an opportunity to really embrace Earth Day at home with our families. Hopefully, you have taken time over the last days to really slow down and appreciate nature around you. Earth Day offers a great opportunity to celebrate while safely staying within recommended shelter-in-place guidelines. Special Earth Day activities could include planting a garden or creating nature poetry.
Becky Griffin, an educational program specialist with the University of Georgia Extension, provides the following ideas to focus on resources conservation, while maintaining safe health practices:
• Hold a family nature photo contest. Give the members of your family 24 hours to take nature photos from places nearby using their cellphones. Give simple prizes for the most creative photos. You can use an online photo service to create a book of the photos as a memento.
• Explore your pollinator garden. Practice identifying and counting insects to get ready for University of Georgia Extension's Great Georgia Pollinator Census on Aug. 21-22. The project website at ggapc.org contains all you need to learn more about the pollinators in your garden.
• Learn to identify the birds in your yard. For added fun learn their calls. The Cornell Lab has free resources on bird identification. Feeding birds is a wonderful family hobby. Get tips on how from UGA Extension bulletin 976.
• Discover more about the trees in your yard. Can you identify them? The Arbor Day Foundation has a great website for tree identification. Learn about the role each tree plays in the wildlife ecosystem. Create some leaf rubbings to decorate your home. For more information, see UGA Extension bulletin 987 on native trees and shrubs.
• Organize your recyclables. If you don't already recycle, spend some time creating an area in your home to place and organize your recyclables. Research whether your trash pickup service also takes recyclables or learn where to take your recyclables locally. For more tips, see UGA Extension bulletin 1050-2 on recycling.
• Plan an Earth Day dinner. This is a tradition with my family each year -- we choose a theme and plan dinner and activities around it. For example, plan a pollinator dinner choosing foods that need a pollinator. Strawberry shortcake is a great dessert for this theme. Other themes are foods grown in the soil, like potatoes, radishes, sweet potatoes and onions. Or perhaps a spring greens dinner with different lettuces and salad toppings. Cooking together is a wonderful activity for stress relief. Decorate your table for the occasion and plan some relevant dinner conversation topics.
In Whitfield County, Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority, has organized a local celebration of Earth Day which can be accessed online. In addition to the Solid Waste Authority, "Online Earth Day: Going Green Onscreen" is being supported by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, The Creative Arts Guild, Keep It Clean Dalton, Recycling Ben, Brookwood School, Dalton State College STEM and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Presentation topics will include: composting, gardening at home, creating a butterfly garden, an exclusive tour of Dalton State College's Turtle Assurance Colony, a fun activity for the younger crowd with Lizzy Stuckey from the library, a Creative Arts Guild class, a performance of "This Land is Your Land" by Keep It Clean Dalton, a teach-in about the history of Earth Day and reusing through Little Free Libraries.
Join the event by following Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful on Facebook where it will be livestreamed or type https://zoom.us/j/785454498 into your browser. Dalton's online Earth Day celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. and continues through the late afternoon.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
