Growings On: Celebrating the contributions of farmers on National Agriculture Day

The Agriculture Council of America (ACA) is celebrating National Agriculture Day today. This marks the 48th anniversary of National Ag Day, recognized in classrooms and communities across the country. The theme for National Ag Day 2021 is "Food brings everyone to the table."
ACA, a nonprofit organization composed of leaders in the agriculture, food and fiber communities, is dedicated to increasing public awareness of agriculture's vital role in society. National Ag Day appreciates the abundance provided by American agriculture. Every spring, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and others across the country join together in recognition of agriculture in our country.
American agriculture is the foundation of our country. It’s the backbone of a healthy and prosperous nation that’s made possible by the hard work of America’s farms and farm families. Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear daily.
Too few people truly understand the contributions provided by American agriculture. This may be particularly true among school children, where students may only be exposed to agriculture if they enroll in related vocational training.
Each American farmer feeds more than 165 people, a dramatic increase from 25 people in the 1960s. Quite simply, American agriculture is doing more — and doing it better. As the world population soars, there is an even greater demand for the food and fiber produced in the United States.
The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:
• Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products,
• Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy,
• Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry,
• Understand how food and fiber products are produced.
ACA will host an Ag Day event that will bring approximately 100 college students to Washington "virtually" to deliver the message of Ag Day to the Hill. Events will mark a nationwide effort to tell the true story of American agriculture and remind citizens that agriculture is a part of all of us. Many agricultural associations, corporations, students and government organizations involved in agriculture are expected to participate.
The virtual event, which begins at 9:30 a.m., will honor the contributions of American agriculture. The program will include both live and pre-recorded segments with remarks from government leaders on the agriculture industry’s economic growth opportunities and how the future will be shaped by lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hosting a virtual Ag Day event has led to some creative ways to celebrate American ag,” said Jenny Pickett, ACA president. “The program will include informal thank you videos to farmers from individuals and companies in the industry so even though we can’t gather in person, it will still have a personal feel and energy to it.”
A representative from the collegiate Ag Day student program will share their experiences and participants will get to hear the winning Ag Day essay as well as view the winning Ag Day video essay. 2021’s Outstanding Young Farmers will also be recognized during the event.
Georgians may take some pride that the “global” Ag Day logo bears a striking resemblance to a Georgia peach.
According to results of a survey conducted by the United Soybean Board (USB), farmers are the most trusted members of the supply chain, when ensuring foods safety. Seventy-eight percent of consumers placed farmers in the top spot.
Sam Butler of Madison County represents Alabama on the USB. Butler said the study shows the importance of transparency with consumers.
“Soy is the second-largest crop grown on U.S. soil,” Butler said. “It’s also the most widely used edible oil in the U.S., which means consumers interact with our product almost daily. It’s a relief to know they trust the practices we put in place to grow a healthy, nutritious, sustainable crop. It also shows that promotions implemented through the soy checkoff work.”
Results of the survey summarized by USB were:
• The majority of consumers, 79%, have a very/somewhat positive view of U.S. farmers who grow crops, including soybeans.
• Consumers are united in support for domestic agriculture, with 70% saying it’s somewhat/very important to purchase food made with U.S.-grown crops.
• Soy is seen as healthy (60%) or neutral (26%) by most consumers, but less than half (44%) are aware that the soybeans used to make their favorite products are grown sustainably.
As you select or savor today’s meals, remember the tireless efforts of the farmers who provided them.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
