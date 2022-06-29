Residents in North Georgia have registered multiple inquiries related to observations of leaf damage on oak trees. Symptoms have been reported on red, white and chestnut oaks.
Typical symptoms are foliage with large, irregular blotches on the leaves. New damage can appear light tan in color, with older damage typically turning into large brown blotches. Damage is not related to a foliar disease, and a fungicide application will provide no benefit.
Damage is caused by an insect pest called the solitary oak leafminer. Nearly every year, oak tree leaves all over North Georgia are fed upon by this insect pest. While damage typically appears in August in our area, the solitary oak leafminer has appeared early this year and in greater numbers than previously.
Solitary oak leafminers, Cameraria hamadryadella, are tiny caterpillars that feed between the outer layers of oak leaves. They are small, flat, taper toward the rear and are shaped somewhat like the rattles of a rattlesnake. Mature larvae are about 1/4 inch long.
As solitary oak leafminers feed they form irregular, blotch-like mines. Only one leafminer occupies each mine. As caterpillers mature, they spin a flimsy, white, oval cocoon within the leaf and pupate within it. Solitary oak leafminer pupae are slender, brown, and taper toward each end. Pupae wriggle to the surface of the mine, and new adults emerge. Adults are light colored, silvery moths with bronze blotches on the wings.
Solitary oak leafminers overwinter as diapausing larvae in fallen leaves. A new generation of tiny moths emerges during spring. After mating, females cement eggs one at a time to the upper surface of leaves. Two or more generations may occur each year.
Solitary oak leafminers sometimes infest burr oak, eastern black oak and red oak, but prefer white oaks. This insect is usually more common on oaks growing in natural areas. Heavy infestations cause browning and premature leaf drop. This injury is largely cosmetic.
If severe, infested leaves may die.
Oak leafminer damage may look unattractive, but it is seldom of much concern to the health of your tree. When the damaged leaves shed in the fall, new growth next spring will come back with a fresh start. If a heavily-damaged leaf drops early, it will be replaced by a new one.
Because the insect overwinters in fallen leaves, leaf disposal or destruction is effective in reducing their population (this would have to be carried out around all oaks in the immediate area). Parasites and predators seem to kill from 21% to 25% of these leafminers whether the leafminers are abundant or sparse.
At certain times oaks may be more resistant to solitary oak leafminers than at others. Even though solitary oak leafminer mines may be alarming, real consequences to health of the tree is minimal. Chemical treatment is not recommended.
