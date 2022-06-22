Cogongrass (imperata cylindrica) has become a major problem for landowners, land managers, foresters and governmental agencies since its introduction into the Southeast.
Cogongrass was accidentally introduced into Alabama near Grand Bay about 1911 as seed in packing materials from Japan. Purposeful introductions, primarily for forage production, soon followed in other areas of Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.
Horticultural varieties of cogongrass continue to be sold under the name “Japanese bloodgrass” or “Red Baron grass.” Infestations of this perennial grass from Asia form exclusive colonies, displacing native vegetation with the exception of mature trees.
Cogongrass is a fire-adapted species, meaning that it thrives where fire is a regular occurrence. As a result, cogongrass burns hot and readily, creating safety and property loss concerns. Wildfire in cogongrass can kill mature and seedling trees and native plants, furthering its domination. Rights-of-way managers loathe cogongrass for its unsightly growth habit, difficulty in mowing and displacement of more manageable species.
Cogongrass spreads by both wind-blown seeds and underground creeping rhizomes. The rhizomes can form a dense mat in the upper 6 to 8 inches (to a maximum depth of 12 to 24 inches) of soil and may comprise as much as 80% of the total plant mass. It is the rhizome system that makes this plant particularly hard to control. Elimination of aboveground portions of the plant can be easily accomplished, but if the rhizomes are not killed or removed, rapid re-sprouting and regrowth will occur. Conservative estimates put the infested area between 500,000 and one million acres in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle. Regionally, cogongrass can be found throughout southern and central Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida with a few scattered infestations in east Texas, southeast South Carolina and eastern Virginia.
Once cogongrass gains a foothold in an area, it’s just a matter of time before it spreads from the infested site. Therefore, it is very important to recognize and eliminate cogongrass before it spreads and to understand ways to prevent its movement and introduction. Since recorded observations began in the early 2000s, every county in Florida and all but five northern counties in Alabama have verified the occurrence of cogongrass. In Georgia, cogongrass invasions are currently concentrated in southwestern counties, but have occurred throughout the state, including Catoosa County.
In the spring of 2006, there were 220 cogongrass infestations in Georgia. In more recent years, that number increased to 355. While 355 spots may sound like a lot, it represents only slightly more than 100 acres. Most infested spots are less than 450 square feet.
Cogongrass has some distinctive vegetative features that aid identification. Cogongrass rarely is found as a single plant as it quickly forms patches or infestations, often circular in outline. Plants vary in height, even in the same patch, from 1 to 5 feet tall. Taller leaves will lean over in late summer. Leaves measure a half to 1 inch in width and are commonly 12 to 30 inches long. They rarely have a lush green color; instead, they often appear mostly yellowish green. A reddening of the leaves sometimes has been observed in the fall, and is correlated to extreme changes in temperature.
The whitish upper midrib of a mature leaf is often not centered on the blade as with most grasses. This makes identification somewhat easier. Also, leaf margins are rough to the touch due to tiny saw-like serrations, which is a common trait of some other grasses as well. This rough margin, which can cut the tongue of a grazing animal, and high silica content make cogongrass a useless forage crop. The leaves appear to arise directly from the soil, giving the impression that the plant is stemless, but short stems are present. A few short hairs may arise at the node, or the place where the leaf arises from the stem, but otherwise the plant is hairless.
The cogongrass campaign in Georgia is working, but not all infestations have been detected. Until June in North Georgia the fluffy, silvery-white seed heads of cogongrass wave like flags marking infestations in forests, along roadways and other places. During this time, no other grass in Georgia has that kind of seed head.
As more citizens learn about cogongrass and actively look for it on their properties, small infestations can be effectively treated. However, if cogongrass spreads unchecked, treatment will be very difficult and extremely expensive
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
