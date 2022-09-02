Residents of Georgia, and the southeastern U.S. generally, benefit from a regional climate that provides adequate rainfall and an extended growing season.
Current reports of catastrophic flooding and extreme drought serve as a reminder that water supply that is sufficient and safe should never be taken for granted.
World Water Week, designated from Aug. 23 through Sept. 1, draws attention to efforts that citizens can make to maintain or improve supplies of quality water for recreation and drinking water. University of Georgia Cooperative Extension makes recommendations that will protect water resources that could also reduce costs of residential lawn maintenance and drinking water treatment.
Excess nutrients, including nitrate, nitrite, ammonium and phosphorous can become sources of contamination to surface waters. These compounds are essential for plant growth, but high concentrations in local waterways are considered pollution. Excessive amounts of these nutrients fuel algae growth that clogs ponds and lakes, then decomposes on the bottom to create low oxygen environments, harming fish populations. Plant fertilizers are full of nutrients and must be handled appropriately to protect local waterways.
Phosphorus nutrients can be limiting to algae growth in freshwater, but nitrogen levels mostly affect algae growth in saltwater. Most of our detergents no longer have phosphorus to help prevent pollution in streams and ponds, but fertilizers contain both phosphorus and nitrogen. This pollution can wash off the land via stormwater and travel downstream to the Atlantic or Gulf, causing harmful algae blooms along the way that damage aquatic ecosystems, threaten fishing and tourism businesses, and can kill people and livestock.
Landscapes should be managed to promote plant growth, but also protect water quality. Important fertilizer and landscaping guidelines include:
• Test your soil. Find out what nutrients are present or lacking before designing a fertilizer plan.
• Plant the right plants in the right place. This reduces the need for extra irrigation and fertilizer.
• Fertilize only as needed to maintain the health of lawns and landscape plants. Depending on fertilizer concentration and product recommendations, this is could be only once or twice a year for perennial gardens. Most established healthy ornamental trees and shrubs might only need fertilizer once every two to three years, or longer.
• Build up organic matter in the soil by adding mulch each year. Plants can extract essential mineral elements they need from the soil and will require fewer fertilizer applications.
• Diagnose symptoms of plant stress. If plants show signs of stress, such as yellow leaves or stunted growth, identify the problem before applying fertilizer.
• Never fertilize during excessively dry periods. It can dehydrate roots and will remain unavailable to your plants, washing away in the next rainfall.
• Do not apply fertilizer before windy or heavy rainfall days. Do provide .5 inches of irrigation water to water it into the soil.
• Do not overwater. It washes away or leaches out fertilizers. Adjust drip and sprayer irrigation systems to control water runoff. For most plants, 1 inch of water per week is enough for irrigation.
• Fertilize ornamental plants in spring when growth begins. The rest of the year it just ends up in local surface waters or leaches beyond root depth. Fall fertilization is recommended for cool-season grasses.
• Leave grass clippings on the lawn with a mulching mower. This recycles up to 30% of fertilizer nitrogen that was applied to the lawn. Mow often enough so the clippings remain small.
• Use yard waste and leaves in mulch or garden compost. This keeps debris from washing into streams with stormwater.
It’s also important to remember that what happens on the surface doesn’t always stay on the surface. Pollution from our land use activities can make its way into our groundwater resources that are important to millions of Georgia residents with drinking water wells.
By designing an efficient landscape and fertilizer plan, you can save on maintenance costs while protecting water quality in your community.
