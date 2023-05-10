If you want to avoid having a slimy, green pond this summer, stop algae and aquatic weeds before they start.
Ideally, you’d start with proper location. Digging a pond in the middle of a flowing stream is a bad choice because too much water flow will carry your fertilizer or herbicide applications away faster than is needed for them to work.
Placing your pond near a heavily-fertilized field, barn lot or septic tank field is also not a good idea — runoff of organic material will encourage weed growth.
Above all, keep livestock out of the pond; instead, pump water to a trough if that pond is your only water source. Each pond surface acre should cover a watershed of 10 to 20 acres for woodland areas and five to 10 acres for pastureland. Ponds should also be constructed so that water is not less than two feet deep at the edge to prevent rooting of aquatic weeds and algae.
Second, pond fertilization at the proper time can prevent algae and weed growth. It stimulates the growth of desirable plankton, so sunlight does not penetrate to the pond floor. Aquatic weeds normally die off in the winter and reestablish in the spring. However, if proper fertilization is implemented before spring growth, most weeds will not come back.
Start with a pond water test to see what the water hardness and pH levels are, just in case lime is needed as well. The grade of fertilizer and amount required will depend on the water hardness.
When choosing a fertilizer, remember that the numbers are in relation to a percent: 12-52-4 means its 12% nitrogen, 52% phosphorus and 4% potassium.
Start your fertilization plant in the spring, once your water temperature stabilizes above 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread out your applications about a week apart to watch for results and see if more needs to be added. To maintain proper plankton levels through the spring and summer, repeat this process whenever you can see your hand clearly underwater at elbow depth. Stop fertilization in October or November when water temperatures are below 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thirdly, a fall or winter drawdown of water levels at least two years in a row is useful in controlling about 90% of aquatic weeds and overpopulation of fish. This exposes the shallow edges of the pond to winter weather and drying, killing most aquatic weeds. The pond should be drawn down in November and maintained at this lower level until February or March, reducing surface area by at least a third and no more than one-half. Drawdown is not recommended for ponds of less than one surface acre.
There are certain herbicides that are approved for use in and around water but it is important to follow all label directions. Some will require a specific water pH to work properly or will depend on what algae or weed you are trying to control. In all cases of herbicide use around water, treat only one-fourth to one-third of the pond at a time to avoid an oxygen turnover and fish kill.
The effectiveness of any of these measures will vary from one area to another but if you’d like additional information, see http://agrilife.org/fisheries2/files/2013/10/SRAC-Publication-No.-0471-%E2%80%93-Fertilization-of-Fish-Pond.pdf.
If you would like additional information, please contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
