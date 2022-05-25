“Rights and privileges” associated with private property extend at least as far back as the establishment of our republic. Unnegotiated infringement of those property boundaries by wild animals may result in frustration that’s difficult to control. While offering little “solution” to perceived damage, it may be appropriate to recognize that the “territory” a landscape occupies may represent desirable habitat to a number of animals.
Tim Daly, Ag and Natural Resources County Agent in Henry County, recently offered guidance about dealing with a number of critters whose occupation of your property may be more of a compliment to your vegetation management than you’d like.
“If you have some type of animal troubling you, the first question to ask is why this critter is here and not somewhere else. They require three essential things for survival: food, water and shelter. You could unknowingly provide these animals with one or more of these basic needs. The challenge is figuring out what is attracting them.
“Often, small animals invade attics. Squirrels are notorious for doing so. Trim tree branches hanging over or touching your roof to remove easy access. Seal up any openings to your attic that they could enter.
“Bats can also be problematic and even carry diseases that can sicken people. Keeping them out in the first place is key to managing these issues. If you have an infestation in your attic or other parts of your home, you may need a nuisance wildlife control specialist to address the problem. These are specialized pest control technicians who have expertise and training in removing unwanted wildlife.
“The adage ‘Don’t feed the animals’ is vital in managing nuisance wildlife. Outside your home, make sure your garbage cans are sealed tightly. Remove pet food after your cat or dog has finished eating. Avoid storing any food items outside unless in a locked and sealed garage or storage shed.
“Remove any logs, rock piles, leaves or other similar material from around your foundation since it can harbor these animals and other pests. Also, check to see if any water is accumulating near your foundation, which can result from leaking pipes or gutters that are overflowing and need cleaning.
“Mice, rats and other small rodents can often invade your home. Again, remove food substances that can attract them and seal up entry points. For control, poison baits are often the choice, but once the animal dies in the attic, under the crawl space, or in the wall voids, it can cause an unpleasant odor. Snap traps work well, and some newer versions are easy to use. If the rodents continue to be an issue, you should contact a pest control professional.
“One of the most common animal issues in the home landscape is deer, which love to feast on your plantings. Even in highly urbanized areas, they can be troublesome. Taste repellents, which are sprays applied to the desired plants, have an unpleasant smell and taste that will help deter the deer and other animals, such as rabbits, that feed on your favorite plants. The main drawback is these materials break down in sunlight, and rain can wash them off the plants, so repeated applications may be necessary.
“Deer like nutrition-rich plants, especially in spring and summer when does are pregnant or nursing, when young deer are growing and when bucks are growing antlers. Fertilized plants, such as those in home landscapes, provide protein, energy-rich carbohydrates, minerals and salts. Deer also get about one-third of their water from the moisture in irrigated plants and young, succulent vegetation on expanding leaves, buds and green stems.
“If deer are overabundant in your neighborhood, and deer herd reduction or management is not feasible, a good way to prevent deer browsing in landscapes is to plant ornamental plants that deer do not like to eat. There is no such thing as a deer-resistant plant, and when deer populations are high and food becomes scarce, deer may feed on plants that are thought to be deer-tolerant. However, deer generally do not like plants with pungent aromas.
“Some gardeners have reported success with planting strong-scented plants like lantana, catmint, chives, mint, sage or thyme adjacent to plants that deer frequently browse. Deer also shy away from plants with prickly or rough leaves, and plants with a bitter taste.”
University of Georgia Extension Circular 985, “Deer Tolerant Ornamental Plants,” lists plants that may be less attractive to deer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.