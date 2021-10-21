Growings On: Conversion of toxic tall fescue

One of the most thoroughly studied plant-microbe relationships involves a pasture grass and a fungus that lives inside the grass.
Tall fescue is one of the most important grasses in the United States. More than 35 million acres currently are covered with tall fescue. A primary use is for livestock forage, but it’s also an important turf grass in the mid-South.
Like many discoveries, the story of tall fescue begins with keen and careful observation. In 1931, E.N. Fergus, a plant scientist from the University of Kentucky, saw tall fescue growing on a mountainside pasture. One particular patch of the grass was impressive, and seed was collected. After 12 years of testing and evaluation, Kentucky-31 tall fescue was released in 1943. Beneficial characteristics of the new variety led to vigorous promotion by Kentucky scientists and widespread adoption by farmers.
Research over many years and locations has documented that consumption of tall fescue forage containing toxic compounds reduces both reproduction and growth of livestock. For cattle producers that means a reduced calving rate and lighter calves.
“Fescue cattle” are likely to be discounted when marketed, further reducing the revenue from fewer pounds available for sale. In areas where tall fescue is adapted, conversion of toxic Kentucky-31 pastures and hay fields to a non-toxic, novel endophyte variety represents one of the most financially beneficial decisions available to livestock producers
Contemplating the removal of an existing stand that has been productive and persistent is not trivial. When the conversion is being considered, experts suggest the first step should be confirming that toxins are indeed a problem. Stands of tall fescue that have persisted for any length of time have a very high probability of being infected with the toxin-producing fungal endophyte. However, being certain of the toxicity level is a relatively low-cost investment to be certain before a costlier investment in seed and temporary loss of forage are pursued.
There are no visual clues that indicate a tall fescue plant is producing compounds toxic to livestock. A laboratory test must be used. Reliable assay results depend on careful and representative sampling.
Planning for “new” seed requires selection of an adapted variety and ensuring proper handling before planting. Several excellent novel endophyte varieties are currently available.
It’s important to distinguish novel endophyte from endophyte-free varieties. The same compounds produced by the seed-borne fungus that are toxic to livestock are responsible for the success of tall fescue when environmental conditions are hostile.
Endophyte-infected Kentucky-31 is persistent because of tolerance to insect and disease pests as well as drought. Research has clearly shown that removing the endophyte leads to a plant that will not persist and provide a dependable source of forage. Discovery of endophytes that produced an array of compounds that conferred persistence without livestock toxicity led to the development of varieties that are classified as “novel endophyte.”
Infection is usually considered undesirable. In the case of tall fescue, ensuring the infection of seed with the novel endophyte is essential for stand persistence.
A collaboration of university and public organizations with several seed companies has established the Alliance for Grassland Renewal. In addition to educational and promotional efforts, the alliance supervises quality control aspects of novel endophyte tall fescue seed. Seed companies have voluntarily agreed to submit seed samples for testing. Seed packages displaying the alliance label ensure the seed is infected with a viable, non-toxic novel endophyte.
Two methods of removing the existing stand and establishing novel endophyte tall fescue begin by preparing the area to be planted by managing to prevent seed production from an existing stand of toxic tall fescue or using a non-selective herbicide to eliminate existing plants and planting a warm-season annual forage in late spring or early summer.
Only certified seed of an established variety should be planted. It should also bear a tag of the Alliance for Grassland Renewal, assuring adequate infection with viable novel endophyte. Seed labeled as “low endophyte” or “endophyte free” should not be used. Seed from these sources will not persist and will likely result in stand loss within the second or third year.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
